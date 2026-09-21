Delivers semiconductor-grade test for next-generation optical interconnects powering scale-up in AI data centers.

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER), a leading provider of automated test equipment and advanced robotics, today announced Iris 100, a production-ready optical test platform for microLED devices. Teradyne Iris 100 brings semiconductor-grade optical test to microLED manufacturing, measuring every individual emitter in an array and integrating directly with the Teradyne UltraFLEXplus platform for combined optical and electrical test.

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Teradyne Iris 100 brings semiconductor-grade optical test to microLED manufacturing, measuring every individual emitter in an array and integrating directly with the Teradyne UltraFLEXplus platform for combined optical and electrical test.

MicroLED technology underpins two of the fastest-moving areas in advanced electronics, augmented reality (AR) microdisplays and optical data interconnects for AI data center architectures. Both depend on devices that contain hundreds of thousands to millions of individual emitters, each of which must be characterized with production-level precision and throughput. Bench-top optical instruments can characterize these devices in the lab, but they cannot deliver the throughput and cost-per-unit economics that volume manufacturing requires.

Teradyne Iris 100 was engineered for high-volume precision manufacturing with its spectrometer and high-resolution camera that measure the spectral response of the array, and per-pixel luminance and uniformity. Advanced test parallelization and image-processing algorithms enable characterization of a full array containing millions of microLEDs with high throughput. Leveraging Teradyne's widely adopted IG-XL software, Iris 100 detects optical defects such as dead/stuck pixels and cluster defects early in the manufacturing process. Its NIST-traceable calibration workflow enables absolute measurements that correlate lots, wafers, and manufacturing sites.

"MicroLED is shifting from lab to volume production for both AR microdisplays and, increasingly, optical interconnects, which are becoming foundational to how AI data centers scale beyond copper," said Shannon Poulin, president of the Semiconductor Test division at Teradyne. "Both technologies demand per-emitter test at production throughput, and Iris 100 delivers that today on test infrastructure our customers already run at scale."

Teradyne Iris 100 follows the introduction of Teradyne Photon 100 for silicon photonics and co-packaged optics test earlier this year and the acquisition of photonic test specialist Quantifi Photonics in 2025, extending Teradyne's test capabilities across the full spectrum of emerging optical test requirements. Iris 100 supports wafer and final test, letting manufacturers add microLED test to fleets they already run, with a roadmap to support photodetector test capabilities in the same insertion.

For more information, find Teradyne at ECOC, stand 2118, September 21-23 in Malaga, Spain, and visit teradyne.com/products/iris-100.

About Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) designs, develops, and manufactures automated test equipment and advanced robotics systems. Its semiconductor and electronics test solutions span the full AI device supply chain, from wafer to data center, enabling customers to meet the quality and reliability standards the AI era demands. Its advanced robotics business deploys intelligent automation across manufacturing, logistics, and data center operations for customers worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

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Contacts:

For more information, contact:

Amy McAndrews

Investor Relations

Tel 978-370-3945

investor.relations@teradyne.com