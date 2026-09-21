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Dow Jones News
21.09.2026 08:33 Uhr
217 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
21-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 14^th September 2026 to Friday 18^th September 
2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on 
behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in 
the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 30 July 2026. 
  
Date of    Ordinary shares  Volume weighted    Lowest price Highest price 
purchase   purchased     Average Price Paid   paid (GBp)  paid (GBp) 
                (GBp) 
14/09/2026             50,000 666.8719        660.5    672.5 
15/09/2026             50,000 647.0543        634.5    655.5 
16/09/2026             50,000 653.3314        642.5    660.0 
17/09/2026             50,000 667.9979        663.5    670.0 
18/09/2026             50,000 672.8804        667.0    675.0

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,679,781 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,366,669.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Transaction  Time of      Transaction   Trading 
Date     Number of ordinary  price (GBp)  transaction  (UK reference number venue 
       shares purchased          Time) 
14/09/2026  120         662.00     16:20:45     00082746094TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  510         662.00     16:20:45     00082746093TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  1022         662.00     16:14:45     00082745866TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  844         660.50     16:05:22     00082745166TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  902         661.00     16:01:45     00082744998TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  971         662.00     16:00:54     00082744931TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  961         660.50     15:50:28     00082744191TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  164         660.50     15:50:28     00082744190TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  268         660.50     15:50:28     00082744189TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  440         660.50     15:50:28     00082744188TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  211         662.00     15:50:28     00082744187TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  368         661.50     15:50:28     00082744186TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  377         661.50     15:50:28     00082744185TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  851         661.50     15:50:28     00082744184TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  1013         661.00     15:35:26     00082743398TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  898         665.50     15:19:15     00082742680TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  657         665.50     15:19:15     00082742679TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  313         665.50     15:12:04     00082742263TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  959         667.00     15:10:57     00082742226TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  842         667.00     15:10:57     00082742225TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  837         668.00     14:51:53     00082741635TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  901         668.50     14:47:33     00082741505TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  895         668.00     14:38:17     00082741102TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  361         669.50     14:30:25     00082740594TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  660         669.50     14:30:25     00082740593TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  856         669.50     14:30:25     00082740592TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  945         670.00     14:29:03     00082740546TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  301         668.50     14:01:43     00082739813TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  688         668.50     14:01:43     00082739812TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  971         668.50     14:01:43     00082739811TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  160         668.00     13:35:19     00082738901TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  721         668.00     13:35:19     00082738900TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  1022         668.00     13:35:19     00082738899TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  995         668.50     13:03:45     00082737780TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  829         669.50     12:36:17     00082736933TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  965         669.50     12:19:26     00082736575TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  977         670.00     12:05:13     00082736346TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  882         671.00     11:52:22     00082736010TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  605         672.00     11:50:36     00082735979TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  223         672.00     11:50:36     00082735978TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  828         672.50     11:50:36     00082735975TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  34          668.50     11:41:56     00082735853TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  81          668.50     11:41:50     00082735849TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  199         668.50     11:41:14     00082735833TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  234         668.50     11:40:48     00082735828TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  234         668.50     11:40:31     00082735827TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  173         668.50     11:40:11     00082735822TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  123         668.50     11:39:45     00082735814TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  963         669.00     11:32:57     00082735711TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  982         669.50     11:25:48     00082735498TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  960         668.50     10:54:13     00082734672TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  1010         669.00     10:54:13     00082734671TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  846         667.50     10:11:20     00082733333TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  835         668.00     10:09:24     00082733299TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  823         668.50     10:08:53     00082733282TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  840         664.50     09:26:48     00082731983TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  455         665.50     09:15:45     00082731626TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  450         665.50     09:15:45     00082731625TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  919         665.50     09:15:45     00082731624TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  28          665.50     09:15:45     00082731623TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  374         666.00     09:15:25     00082731547TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  380         666.00     09:15:06     00082731523TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  167         666.00     09:15:06     00082731522TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  58          667.00     09:15:05     00082731520TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  288         667.00     09:15:05     00082731519TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  76          666.50     09:09:32     00082731369TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  241         666.50     09:09:32     00082731368TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  48          666.00     09:09:32     00082731367TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  72          666.00     09:09:32     00082731366TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  994         666.00     08:53:03     00082730510TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  831         664.50     08:47:17     00082730239TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  977         666.50     08:47:00     00082730233TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  386         667.00     08:37:38     00082729950TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  851         668.50     08:35:25     00082729817TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  851         669.00     08:34:43     00082729807TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  957         669.00     08:32:17     00082729647TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  883         670.00     08:31:23     00082729598TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  927         669.50     08:31:23     00082729597TRLO0 XLON 
14/09/2026  1092         667.00     08:25:48     00082729147TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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