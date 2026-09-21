DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 21-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 14^th September 2026 to Friday 18^th September 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 30 July 2026. Date of Ordinary shares Volume weighted Lowest price Highest price purchase purchased Average Price Paid paid (GBp) paid (GBp) (GBp) 14/09/2026 50,000 666.8719 660.5 672.5 15/09/2026 50,000 647.0543 634.5 655.5 16/09/2026 50,000 653.3314 642.5 660.0 17/09/2026 50,000 667.9979 663.5 670.0 18/09/2026 50,000 672.8804 667.0 675.0

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,679,781 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,366,669.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of Transaction Trading Date Number of ordinary price (GBp) transaction (UK reference number venue shares purchased Time) 14/09/2026 120 662.00 16:20:45 00082746094TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 510 662.00 16:20:45 00082746093TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 1022 662.00 16:14:45 00082745866TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 844 660.50 16:05:22 00082745166TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 902 661.00 16:01:45 00082744998TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 971 662.00 16:00:54 00082744931TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 961 660.50 15:50:28 00082744191TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 164 660.50 15:50:28 00082744190TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 268 660.50 15:50:28 00082744189TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 440 660.50 15:50:28 00082744188TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 211 662.00 15:50:28 00082744187TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 368 661.50 15:50:28 00082744186TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 377 661.50 15:50:28 00082744185TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 851 661.50 15:50:28 00082744184TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 1013 661.00 15:35:26 00082743398TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 898 665.50 15:19:15 00082742680TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 657 665.50 15:19:15 00082742679TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 313 665.50 15:12:04 00082742263TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 959 667.00 15:10:57 00082742226TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 842 667.00 15:10:57 00082742225TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 837 668.00 14:51:53 00082741635TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 901 668.50 14:47:33 00082741505TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 895 668.00 14:38:17 00082741102TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 361 669.50 14:30:25 00082740594TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 660 669.50 14:30:25 00082740593TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 856 669.50 14:30:25 00082740592TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 945 670.00 14:29:03 00082740546TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 301 668.50 14:01:43 00082739813TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 688 668.50 14:01:43 00082739812TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 971 668.50 14:01:43 00082739811TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 160 668.00 13:35:19 00082738901TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 721 668.00 13:35:19 00082738900TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 1022 668.00 13:35:19 00082738899TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 995 668.50 13:03:45 00082737780TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 829 669.50 12:36:17 00082736933TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 965 669.50 12:19:26 00082736575TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 977 670.00 12:05:13 00082736346TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 882 671.00 11:52:22 00082736010TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 605 672.00 11:50:36 00082735979TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 223 672.00 11:50:36 00082735978TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 828 672.50 11:50:36 00082735975TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 34 668.50 11:41:56 00082735853TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 81 668.50 11:41:50 00082735849TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 199 668.50 11:41:14 00082735833TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 234 668.50 11:40:48 00082735828TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 234 668.50 11:40:31 00082735827TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 173 668.50 11:40:11 00082735822TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 123 668.50 11:39:45 00082735814TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 963 669.00 11:32:57 00082735711TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 982 669.50 11:25:48 00082735498TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 960 668.50 10:54:13 00082734672TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 1010 669.00 10:54:13 00082734671TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 846 667.50 10:11:20 00082733333TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 835 668.00 10:09:24 00082733299TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 823 668.50 10:08:53 00082733282TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 840 664.50 09:26:48 00082731983TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 455 665.50 09:15:45 00082731626TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 450 665.50 09:15:45 00082731625TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 919 665.50 09:15:45 00082731624TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 28 665.50 09:15:45 00082731623TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 374 666.00 09:15:25 00082731547TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 380 666.00 09:15:06 00082731523TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 167 666.00 09:15:06 00082731522TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 58 667.00 09:15:05 00082731520TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 288 667.00 09:15:05 00082731519TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 76 666.50 09:09:32 00082731369TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 241 666.50 09:09:32 00082731368TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 48 666.00 09:09:32 00082731367TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 72 666.00 09:09:32 00082731366TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 994 666.00 08:53:03 00082730510TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 831 664.50 08:47:17 00082730239TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 977 666.50 08:47:00 00082730233TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 386 667.00 08:37:38 00082729950TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 851 668.50 08:35:25 00082729817TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 851 669.00 08:34:43 00082729807TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 957 669.00 08:32:17 00082729647TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 883 670.00 08:31:23 00082729598TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 927 669.50 08:31:23 00082729597TRLO0 XLON 14/09/2026 1092 667.00 08:25:48 00082729147TRLO0 XLON

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September 21, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)