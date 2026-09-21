Premier Energies Ltd has commissioned a 7 GW solar cell manufacturing facility in Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh, taking its total solar cell manufacturing capacity to 10.6 GW and making it India's largest solar cell manufacturer by capacity. The new facility, which has begun trial production, will manufacture n-type TOPCon G12R solar cells. The facility was commissioned on schedule and within budget, according to the company. Following stabilisation and ramp-up, the facility is targeting average solar cell efficiency of approximately 25.8%. Spread across 40 hectares, the facility is India's largest ...

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