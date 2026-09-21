Xiong'an, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - The 2026 Hebei International Industrial Design Week (HIDW) will take place from September 21 to 30. Themed "Design Empowerment · Cluster Renewal," this year's event will adopt a "1+N" model, with the main venue in Xiong'an New Area and four sub-venues in Shijiazhuang, Langfang, Hengshui and Dingzhou. Through exhibitions, business matchmaking and other activities, the event will bring together global design and innovation resources, promote deeper integration between industrial design and Hebei's distinctive industrial clusters, and highlight the province's accelerating transition from manufacturing toward innovative design and homegrown brands.

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As one of China's major manufacturing bases, Hebei has developed distinctive industrial clusters across sectors including rail transit, high-end equipment, medical devices, textiles and apparel, luggage, bicycles, sporting goods and food, while maintaining a long-standing presence in global industrial and supply chains. As manufacturing continues to transform and upgrade, design innovation is becoming increasingly important for enhancing product value, building homegrown brands and expanding into international markets.

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It is against this backdrop that Hebei International Industrial Design Week has continued to evolve. Over the past eight years, industrial design in Hebei has expanded beyond product appearance to encompass product development, user experience, brand building and industrial upgrading. HIDW has also developed into an important platform connecting Hebei manufacturers with global design resources and showcasing innovation achievements.

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This year's Design Week will focus on the international development of Hebei's distinctive industrial clusters and their need to expand globally. A total of 340 design and innovation organizations and companies from 30 countries will participate in related activities. International design enterprises and organizations, including Asia Design Week, the German Design Council, the Milan Fashion and Design Association, the Korea Institute of Design Promotion (KIDP), and Nanoloop, together with global expansion platforms such as Alibaba, Shopee Technology (Shenzhen), and Yihai Chuangteng, will help Hebei's industrial clusters strengthen capabilities across the entire international expansion process.

Leading innovation companies including JD.com, Pantone, Qingyan Intelligent Manufacturing, Dajia Zhihe, and WanDrive AI will showcase industrialized smart-design solutions covering generative design, appearance optimization, R&D simulation, personalized customization and 3D printing. Through standardized and reusable industrial design system solutions, these technologies aim to strengthen enterprises' original design capabilities and support industrial transformation and upgrading.

The Hebei Exhibition Area will feature companies including CRRC Tangshan, Henggong Precision, Kelin Electric, Fengfan, Xuangong Machinery, Contec Medical, and Mengshou Bicycle. Through benchmark design cases, shared design-empowerment models and presentations on pathways for industrial upgrading, the exhibition will showcase Hebei's strong manufacturing foundation and growing vitality in design innovation.

This year's Design Week will also host a series of industry matchmaking activities, connecting international design institutions and technology companies with Hebei manufacturers and creating a platform for design commercialization, cross-border design collaboration and international market expansion.

Since its launch in 2018, Hebei International Industrial Design Week has grown into an important platform connecting global design and innovation resources with Hebei's manufacturing sector. The seeds of industrial design planted eight years ago are now taking root across the province's industrial clusters. From traditional manufacturing to emerging industries in Xiong'an New Area, and from production-line capabilities to independent design and brand building for global markets, the 2026 Hebei International Industrial Design Week will further connect industry, technology and markets through design, helping drive the transformation from "Made in Hebei" to "Created by Hebei" and "Hebei Brands."

About Hebei International Industrial Design Week

Founded in 2018, Hebei International Industrial Design Week (HIDW) is an important platform established to promote the deep integration of industrial design and manufacturing in Hebei Province and connect the province with global design and innovation resources. Focusing on industrial transformation and upgrading through design, HIDW features exhibitions, thematic exchanges, industry matchmaking and innovation showcases, facilitating targeted connections between international design resources and Hebei's distinctive industrial clusters while promoting design commercialization and industrial cooperation.

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