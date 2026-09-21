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PR Newswire
21.09.2026 09:06 Uhr
155 Leser
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Vivastreet Redesigns Search Experience As Users Become More Selective Online

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivastreet has now launched an updated search experience in the UK, as new platform data reveals users are becoming increasingly selective in how they search for companionship online.

The redesign will introduce a faster, more visual and more streamlined search experience, helping users find what they are looking for up to 50% faster. The update has been developed in response to changing user behaviour, with Vivastreet seeing filter usage increase by 150% since 2021.

Location remains one of the biggest priorities for users, with Vivastreet's location field now the most-used search field on the platform. The shift reflects wider online search behaviour, with searches for 'escorts near me' increasing threefold over the last five years.

The redesign will also place greater prominence on advert images, as Vivastreet data shows users are four times more likely to contact an advert that includes images.

A spokesperson for Vivastreet said: "The way people search online has changed significantly over the last few years. Users now expect speed, discretion, personalisation and control across almost every digital platform they use, and the escort industry is no different.

Our updated search experience has been designed around how people are actually using the platform. Location, filters and images are all key to helping users find what they are looking for more quickly and confidently."

Bethany Burgoyne, Vivastreet's sex and relationships expert, said the shift reflects a wider cultural move towards a more selective, search-led approach to connection.

She said: "Digital platforms have made us increasingly comfortable filtering and personalising almost every aspect of our lives, and that mindset is beginning to shape how we approach relationships too.

In the escort industry, clear filtering can make sense because the aim is often clarity around desires, expectations and boundaries. Dating, however, is often more nuanced than a checklist. While it's important to know what you're looking for, genuine connection also requires openness to the unexpected.

The challenge is balancing intention with flexibility. The people who make the strongest partners aren't always the ones who tick every box on paper."

Vivastreet's new search experience is now live.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vivastreet-redesigns-search-experience-as-users-become-more-selective-online-302882351.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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