OEM International AB: Chair Christopher Norbye intends to step down from the Board

The Chair of the Board of OEM International Aktiebolag (publ) ("OEM" or the "Company"), Christopher Norbye, has informed the Board of his intention to step down as Chair of the Board and from the Board of Directors in order to focus on other commitments.

The Board intends to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting in mid-October 2026. Christopher Norbye will remain in his position until the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The Board of Directors would like to express its sincere gratitude to Christopher Norbye for his valuable contributions and dedicated service as Chair of the Board and wishes him every success in his future endeavours.

This information is information that OEM International is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 2026-09-21 08:00 CEST.

Contacts

For further information, please contact the CFO, Daniel Warnholtz, on +46 75-242 40 18 or via email at daniel.warnholtz@oem.se

About Us

OEM International is one of Europe's leading technology trading companies with 38 operating units in 16 countries. The group operates in the trade of components and systems from leading suppliers in selected markets in Europe. A well-structured local market organisation and efficient logistics make OEM a better alternative to the supplier's own sales organisations.

For more information see www.oem.se