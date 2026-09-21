Bending Spoons has opened an office in Warsaw, adding to its Milan headquarters and locations in London and Madrid. The technology company, whose portfolio includes Eventbrite and WeTransfer, has seen a sharp rise in applications from Poland and will use the new base to recruit locally for roles across key projects.

"We've received around 50,000 applications from Poland so far this year, more than twice as many as the whole of 2025. What stands out isn't just the volume. Many Polish candidates are among the strongest we see in our selection process, and the student talent has been particularly impressive. More than half of our recent hires from Poland were still studying when they applied," says Andrea Maiorana, Talent data lead.

Located in Sródmiescie, Warsaw's city center, the office is within walking distance of the Presidential Palace and the University of Warsaw.

Bending Spoons encourages all new hires to spend their first few months in Milan, with travel and accommodation costs fully covered. For new hires relocating to Warsaw, Bending Spoons covers relocation expenses, including travel, shipping costs, and up to four months of temporary accommodation. The company also covers the cost of commuting to and from the office.

This month Bending Spoons hosted First Ascent Poland, a three-day retreat in Milan for leading tech students and recent graduates. Over the course of 2026, the company will award more than €1,000,000 in scholarships to students across Europe. Bending Spoons supported the 2026 ICPC Central Europe Regional Contest and will continue the partnership in 2027, to support students curious about a career in tech.

Bending Spoons is hiring for roles in software engineering, AI research, product and growth management, data, design, and more. To mark the opening of its Warsaw office, the company is hosting a networking event where attendees will tour the space, learn about the industry, and network within the Warsaw tech scene.

About Bending Spoons

Bending Spoons is built on the conviction that operational excellence enables efficient growth through acquisitions. It acquires digital businesses, implements deep transformations and ongoing optimizations to sustainably expand earnings, and reinvests in additional acquisitions, thereby continuing the compounding cycle. The company has executed this strategy for more than a decade and, to date, has never sold a material business.

Bending Spoons strives to envision the most successful version of an acquired business, and works to close the gap between its current state and that vision as quickly and completely as possible.The transformation is typically deep and entails reorganizing teams, overhauling technology, redesigning user interfaces, accelerating product development, and enhancing marketing and monetization. AI is often both a central component of the vision and a key tool in implementing the transformation.

Bending Spoons' performance is driven by its Platform-comprising its people, proprietary technologies, and proprietary data-and reflects an intense focus on achieving exceptional talent density, cultural strength, and technical capabilities.

Bending Spoons' main businesses include Airtable, AOL, Brightcove, Eventbrite, Evernote, Tractive, Vimeo, and WeTransfer.

For more information, visit the Bending Spoons website and investor relations page.

Bending Spoons logos and photos: https://we.tl/t-kVVTPNwfZD8fBT4O.

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