Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 21-Sep-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 21/09/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Coupon Barrier Autocall Notes linked to the FTSE 100 Index due Securitised 12/09/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 derivatives XS3230006XXX -- each) Issuer Name: Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets plc 5.465% Notes due 21/09/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and to bearer of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3514058XXX -- USD1,000 in excess thereof up to and including USD299,000) securities Issuer Name: HSBC Global Funds ICAV HSBC Global Funds ICAV - Global Sukuk UCITS ETF ETFCH Shares Open-ended of No Par Value; fully paid investment IE000JUK4XXX -- companies Issuer Name: THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA Floating Rate Senior Notes due 21/09/2028; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral debt-like XS3512757XXX -- multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 443742 EQS News ID: 2401792 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 21, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)