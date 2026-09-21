DJ Amundi Core MSCI USA Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI USA Swap UCITS ETF Acc (AUSA) Amundi Core MSCI USA Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Sep-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI USA Swap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 5.2186 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12276792 CODE: AUSA ISIN: LU3332965XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3332965XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: AUSA LEI Code: 213800S2EX2SQUNURX84 Sequence No.: 443772 EQS News ID: 2402014 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)