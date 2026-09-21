DJ Amundi MSCI World SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (WESG) Amundi MSCI World SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Sep-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 118.1453 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30098140 CODE: WESG ISIN: IE000Y77LXXX =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000Y77LXXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: WESG LEI Code: 213800X6RVCDPT2AIZ93 Sequence No.: 443795 EQS News ID: 2402060 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)