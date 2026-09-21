DJ Amundi MSCI World Minimum Volatility Advanced UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Minimum Volatility Advanced UCITS ETF ACC (WMVO) Amundi MSCI World Minimum Volatility Advanced UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Sep-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Minimum Volatility Advanced UCITS ETF ACC DEALING DATE: 18-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.5348 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 58220898 CODE: WMVO ISIN: IE0001DKJXXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: IE0001DKJXXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: WMVO LEI Code: 213800YNBQ35CGJI1M78 Sequence No.: 443818 EQS News ID: 2402106 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 21, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)