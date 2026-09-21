DJ Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc (MEUD) Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Sep-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 312.7091 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 66387642 CODE: MEUD ISIN: LU0908500XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908500XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUD LEI Code: 213800RFZBG42O5X1D89 Sequence No.: 443851 EQS News ID: 2402172 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)