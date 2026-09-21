Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to report that Falcon Drilling, our 2025 contractor, is mobilizing onto the property to complete the planned 2026 program.

As reported in the Company's news release dated August 26, 2026, the target Upper Phosphate Zone was again successfully intersected in drill hole MM26-10, extending the strike of phosphate mineralization to over 3 kilometres. New drilling will continue to move forward along the strike trend.

Robin Dow, CEO, commented: "MM26-10 intersecting the Upper Phosphate Zone was a significant milestone for NOP. That hole extended our confirmed strike length of phosphate mineralization to over 3 kilometres. Now that we have Falcon Drilling back on board, we can continue to make significant progress!"

NOP's geological model interprets the Upper Phosphate Zone as a laterally extensive, nearly flat-lying sedimentary horizon within the Meade Peak Member of the Phosphoria Formation. Continued step-out drilling is designed to test strike continuity and refine true-thickness and grade controls across the broader Murdock Mountain trend.

Garry Smith, P.Geo., Director, added: "The successful intersection of the Upper Phosphate Zone over 3 kilometres was a foundational requirement for future evaluation work. Now we can continue drilling to explore the strike potential on the Nevagro Exploration Permit." Smith added: "We have interpreted the assay data in greater detail and can now determine the Upper Phosphate Zone interval with greater clarity. The target intervals are chemically conspicuous and the reported intervals below are believed to be approximately true thickness based on core angles recorded during core logging.

We can now report that the Upper Phosphate Zone in drill hole MM26-8 was in fact intersected but was somewhat diluted by detritus. It returned 4.60% P 2 O 5 over 5.00 metres true thickness."

Drill Hole MM26-8 Assay Results

DDH Sample From m To m Length m P 2 O 5 % P 2 O 5 %/m MM26-8 1121618 71.00 72.00 1.00 4.03

MM26-8 1121619 72.00 73.00 1.00 4.98

MM26-8 1121621 73.00 74.00 1.00 3.64 4.60/5.00 MM26-8 1121622 74.00 75.50 1.50 3.68

MM26-8 1121623 75.50 77.00 1.50 5.91

MM26-8 1121624 77.00 78.50 1.50 2.82



P 2 O 5 %/m is the weighted average and true thickness. Intervals are in metres (m)

The Company has also received survey results for all drill holes completed to date. The collar locations and elevations, along with the newly updated interpretations of the Upper Phosphate Zone intersections are updated in the chart below.

Surveyed collar locations and updated Upper Phosphate Zone intervals

DDH UTME UTMN Elev m TD m Dip Az P 2 O 5 %/m P 2 O 5 %/ft MM25-1 724411.456 4568960.496 1947.741 82.60 -90 0 10.23/5.12 10.23/16.80 MM25-2 724776.054 4569269.661 1897.114 125.73 -90 0 10.70/4.79 10.70/15.72 MM25-3 724352.512 4568765.272 1988.846 71.32 -90 0 11.12/4.70 11.12/15.42 MM25-4 724108.669 4568691.205 2013.431 99.67 -90 0 10.64/3.71 10.64/12.17 MM25-5 724108.669 4568691.205 2013.431 92.96 -65 120 11.01/3.96 11.01/12.99 MM25-6 723833.008 4568432.708 2020.394 78.30 -90 0 11.89/4.58 11.89/15.03 MM26-7 724386.373 4569078.232 1963.230 152.00 -90 0 11.82/6.00 11.82/19.69 MM26-8 724052.022 4568778.258 2038.504 128.00 -90 0 4.60/5.00 4.60/16.41 MM26-9 723802.259 4568547.017 2025.827 146.93 -90 0 10.73/4.50 10.73/14.76 MM26-10 722867.805 4567500.233 2184.325 215.00 -90 0 10.89/3.60 10.89/11.81

P 2 O 5 % Grade is the weighted average, true thickness, intervals are metres (m) or feet (ft). NAD83 UTM

Drill Collars and Proposed Drill Pads Location Map

Coordinates are in NAD 83 UTM

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Lab Assaying Methods & QA/QC

All sample preparation and analytical work was carried out by ALS Laboratories ("ALS"), an independent commercial laboratory accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for mineral analysis. ALS operates under rigorous quality management systems and is regularly audited by recognized accreditation bodies, including the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) and the Canadian Association for Laboratory Accreditation (CALA).

Phosphate P 2 O 5 assaying was by ME-XRF24 whole-rock analysis: Samples were fused with lithium borate and analyzed by X-ray fluorescence (XRF). This method provides high-precision determinations of major rock-forming oxides, including phosphorus, calcium, and silica, ensuring accurate characterization of phosphate mineralization.

ALS maintains strict internal QA/QC protocols, including the insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates with each batch of samples. These measures ensure that analytical results meet internationally recognized standards of accuracy and reliability, consistent with the requirements of NI 43-101 reporting.

Company Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC)

The Company implemented a rigorous QA/QC protocol consistent with NI 43-101 standards, including the insertion of blanks and certified reference materials into the sample stream.

Blanks: The Company regularly inserts a blank comprised of generically sourced sand approximately every 11 samples (or 9.3%) to monitor potential contamination during sample preparation and analysis.

Certified reference materials ("CRM"): CRMs used in mineral exploration are used to assess analytical accuracy and are usually rock powders comprised of known concentrations of the metal(s) of interest. CRMs are usually obtained from commercial suppliers who provide the average of many analyses of the CRMs by multiple labs, which is referred to as the certified value, and a standard deviation of the analyses from which the certified value is determined. A typical criterion for accepting the analyses of CRMs in the mineral industry is that they should fall within a range determined by the certified (or "target") value ± three standard deviations ("3 STD"). Analytical accuracy was verified against BAM 826-1, a certified reference material for phosphate slags issued by Germany's Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing (BAM). The Company inserts BAM 826-1 CRM standards approximately every 22 samples (or 4.5%), or about 2 per drill hole.

The Company is satisfied that the QA/QC results demonstrate the reliability of the assay data and support the integrity of the phosphate grades reported herein.

Qualified Person

The interpretive technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Garry K Smith, P.Geo., a Director and Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The assay results received from the drilling program so far completed have been approved by Independent Qualified Person: Kenneth Tullar, B.Sc. Geol. Eng., P. Geo., AIPG Certified Professional Geologist (CPG-11142), an independent, qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF)

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic certifiable sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic certifiable sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and the rail head to California or the East Coast.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning

of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

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