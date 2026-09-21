Researchers at Mexico's Northwestern Center for Biological Research (Cibnor) have developed an open-source, solar-powered vertical aeroponic system for off-grid farming applications. Aeroponic systems grow plants without soil by suspending their roots in an enclosed chamber and periodically spraying them with a nutrient-rich mist or solution. The approach delivers water and nutrients directly to plant roots and can reduce water consumption by recirculating unused nutrient solution. Vertical aeroponic systems can also accommodate multiple plants in a relatively small footprint. Named Totem, the ...

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