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PR Newswire
21.09.2026 10:07 Uhr
173 Leser
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Legend Robot Showcases CE-Compliant Autonomous Solution for European Smart Construction at BATIMAT 2026

PARIS, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligning with BATIMAT 2026's overarching theme, "Le bâtiment en mouvement" (Construction in Motion), Legend Robot, in strategic partnership with European partner ROBOSWISS AG, previewed its market-leading autonomous latex paint and putty spraying robot for BATIMAT 2026 (Stand F090, Hall 1, Paris Expo). Engineered to full EU CE standards, the AI-driven system directly addresses European skilled labor shortages, accelerates eco-friendly building modernization, and delivers unmatched operational stability and precision across complex European jobsite environments.

Field-Proven 237 m²/h Productivity in Greece

Validating real-world performance during a landmark hotel renovation project for Gnosis Investments Group in Athens, Greece, Legend Robot's continuous spraying fleet demonstrated unmatched jobsite flexibility and resilience:

  • Peak Speed Benchmark: Achieved an industry-leading peak spraying output of 237 m²/hour, drastically compressing refurbishment schedules.
  • Multi-Layout Coverage: Executed precise 2-coat and 3-coat latex wall finishing across 19 distinct room layouts,successfully compensating for manual substrate imperfections.
  • Resilient Operation & Green Safety: Powered via direct electrical stabilization during demanding brownfield operations, combining full EU CE safety compliance with up to 15% material waste reduction to meet stringent European ESG targets.

Next-Gen Technology Roadmap: From Automation to Autonomy

At BATIMAT 2026, Legend Robot unveils its advanced AI engineering roadmap, transforming traditional finishing machinery into self-adapting, fully autonomous construction agents:

  • Data-Driven Self-Optimization (+30% Efficiency): By ingesting real-time jobsite datasets, AI closed-loop models dynamically optimize spraying trajectories, velocity, and standoff distance, targeting a 30% productivity gain over Gen-3 units.
  • Dynamic Perception & Real-Time Obstacle Avoidance: Integrated sensors automatically detect structural beams, utility conduits, and dynamic obstacles, seamlessly re-routing spray paths in real time to minimize human intervention.
  • True Autonomous Execution: Unifies 3D spatial scanning and algorithmic path planning, empowering robots to comprehend site topography, adapt to spatial variations, and autonomously elevate finishing consistency.

"Across Europe, we prove that true jobsite autonomy, high efficiency, and eco-friendly standards can coexist seamlessly on modern European construction projects," said Jason Liang, Marketing Director at Legend Robot.

Connect at BATIMAT 2026: Stand F090, Hall 1 | Sep. 28 - Oct. 1, 2026

Media Contact:

Jason Liang, Marketing Director | jasonliang@legendrobot.com | +86-18126152125 | www.legendrobot.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/legend-robot-showcases-ce-compliant-autonomous-solution-for-european-smart-construction-at-batimat-2026-302880492.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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