Novo Nordisk A/S: Highlights to be presented at Novo's Capital Markets Day 2026

Bagsværd, Denmark, 21 September 2026 - Novo Nordisk is today hosting a Capital Markets Day (CMD) in London, where the company is providing an update to its Corporate strategy and strategic ambitions for 20301.

During the day, Novo senior management presentations will cover Corporate strategy, R&D strategy, where to play and how to win across therapy areas, Commercial strategy in the US and International Operations, Global Manufacturing & Supply and Financials.

Key highlights of the strategic ambitions for 20301 are:

Grow and diversify pipeline

Launch >5 multi-blockbusters by 2030 and deliver >150 bDKK 2 pipeline sales in 2035

pipeline sales in 2035 =5 Phase 3 programmes in obesity and diabetes 3

=5 Phase 3 programmes in other TAs3





Drive sustainable growth

Deliver 2026-30 revenue CAGR in line with industry peers 1

Scale capacity to be able to serve 10x more people with obesity on oral GLP-1

Serve >60m patients globally by 2030





Deliver attractive returns

Maintain a broadly stable operating margin 1

Maintain an attractive dividend per share

All sessions of the CMD are webcast live, and a replay will be made available in the investor section of novonordisk.com. Presentation material from the CMD will also be available throughout the day in the investor section of novonordisk.com.



Novo is the global healthcare company that believes lasting health starts now. For over a century, we've combined leading scientific expertise with a deep understanding of people's lives. We develop treatments and support that help millions of people make progress they can see, feel and sustain now and in the future. Every day, approximately 66,000 employees around the world advance our purpose to drive change for lasting health. Through our partnerships, programmes and investments, we're working to prevent disease, expand access to treatments and reduce our environmental impact to help even more people live healthier lives. For more information, visit novonordisk.com and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Facebook, X and YouTube.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the operating, research & development, financial and sustainability performance and results of Novo and/or the industry in which it operates. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Please refer to: http://novonordisk.com/news-and-media/news-and-ir-materials/news-details/forward-looking-statement-cmd-2026.html for further information.

Contacts for further information

Novo Media: Ambre James-Brown

+45 3079 9289

globalmedia@novonordisk.com



Liz Skrbkova (US)

+1 609 917 0632

USMediaRelations@novonordisk.com



Novo Investors: Michael Novod

+45 3075 6050

nvno@novonordisk.com



Sina Meyer

+45 3079 6656

azey@novonordisk.com



Christoffer Togo Solgaard-Tullin

+45 3079 1471

cftu@novonordisk.com



Ida Schaap Melvold

+45 3077 5649

idmg@novonordisk.com



Mads Berner Bruun

+45 3075 2936

mbbz@novonordisk.com



Frederik Taylor Pitter (US)

+1 609 613 0568

fptr@novonordisk.com



Alex Bruce (US)

+1 640 230 0276

axeu@novonordisk.com

1 All ambitions are by 2030 from a 2026 baseline, they are inherently uncertain and do not constitute Novo's financial outlook or guidance; revenue and margin ambitions are all based on adjusted metrics; CAGR: Compound annual growth rate; Industry peers: Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Gilead, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, Novartis, Sanofi, Roche, GSK, Amgen, Merck & Co, Biogen, Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb

2 >150 bDKK ambition is risk-adjusted and includes current pipeline assets

3 Enter or complete, including new and current programmes; TA: Therapy areas

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