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WKN: A3EU6F | ISIN: DK0062498333 | Ticker-Symbol: NOV
Tradegate
21.09.26 | 11:02
35,915 Euro
-4,54 % -1,710
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
Europa 50
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,96535,97011:03
0,0000,00011:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.09.2026 10:10 Uhr
326 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Novo Nordisk A/S: Highlights to be presented at Novo's Capital Markets Day 2026

Bagsværd, Denmark, 21 September 2026 - Novo Nordisk is today hosting a Capital Markets Day (CMD) in London, where the company is providing an update to its Corporate strategy and strategic ambitions for 20301.

During the day, Novo senior management presentations will cover Corporate strategy, R&D strategy, where to play and how to win across therapy areas, Commercial strategy in the US and International Operations, Global Manufacturing & Supply and Financials.

Key highlights of the strategic ambitions for 20301 are:

Grow and diversify pipeline

  • Launch >5 multi-blockbusters by 2030 and deliver >150 bDKK2 pipeline sales in 2035
  • =5 Phase 3 programmes in obesity and diabetes3
  • =5 Phase 3 programmes in other TAs3

Drive sustainable growth

  • Deliver 2026-30 revenue CAGR in line with industry peers1
  • Scale capacity to be able to serve 10x more people with obesity on oral GLP-1
  • Serve >60m patients globally by 2030

Deliver attractive returns

  • Maintain a broadly stable operating margin1
  • Maintain an attractive dividend per share

All sessions of the CMD are webcast live, and a replay will be made available in the investor section of novonordisk.com. Presentation material from the CMD will also be available throughout the day in the investor section of novonordisk.com.

Novo is the global healthcare company that believes lasting health starts now. For over a century, we've combined leading scientific expertise with a deep understanding of people's lives. We develop treatments and support that help millions of people make progress they can see, feel and sustain now and in the future. Every day, approximately 66,000 employees around the world advance our purpose to drive change for lasting health. Through our partnerships, programmes and investments, we're working to prevent disease, expand access to treatments and reduce our environmental impact to help even more people live healthier lives. For more information, visit novonordisk.com and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Facebook, X and YouTube.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the operating, research & development, financial and sustainability performance and results of Novo and/or the industry in which it operates. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Please refer to: http://novonordisk.com/news-and-media/news-and-ir-materials/news-details/forward-looking-statement-cmd-2026.html for further information.

Contacts for further information

Novo Media:
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
globalmedia@novonordisk.com

Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
USMediaRelations@novonordisk.com

Novo Investors:
Michael Novod
+45 3075 6050
nvno@novonordisk.com

Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com

Christoffer Togo Solgaard-Tullin
+45 3079 1471
cftu@novonordisk.com

Ida Schaap Melvold
+45 3077 5649
idmg@novonordisk.com

Mads Berner Bruun
+45 3075 2936
mbbz@novonordisk.com

Frederik Taylor Pitter (US)
+1 609 613 0568
fptr@novonordisk.com

Alex Bruce (US)
+1 640 230 0276
axeu@novonordisk.com

1 All ambitions are by 2030 from a 2026 baseline, they are inherently uncertain and do not constitute Novo's financial outlook or guidance; revenue and margin ambitions are all based on adjusted metrics; CAGR: Compound annual growth rate; Industry peers: Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Gilead, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, Novartis, Sanofi, Roche, GSK, Amgen, Merck & Co, Biogen, Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb

2 >150 bDKK ambition is risk-adjusted and includes current pipeline assets

3 Enter or complete, including new and current programmes; TA: Therapy areas

Attachment

  • PR260921-CMD-2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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