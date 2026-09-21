Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) announced today that the 1GT private climate equity strategy (1GT) led a €49 million Series E financing round for Amber Electric (Amber or the Company), an energy flexibility platform that enables customers to optimize how they store and use energy at home. This funding will support the Company's continued growth and expansion in Europe. It follows the recent partnership with E.ON, one of the UK's largest energy suppliers, which also participated in the latest round.

Founded in Melbourne in 2017 by Chris Thompson and Dan Adams, Amber acts as an energy retailer serving Australian households directly and with over 50% market share of automated batteries it is the country's largest battery automation provider. Amber's Distributed Energy Resources (DER) platform enables households to access wholesale energy pricing via real-time optimization of their storage and generation assets. Amber's SmartShift technology is an advanced AI-driven software that combines forecasts of wholesale energy prices, household solar production and consumption in real-time to maximize customers' earnings. By optimizing distributed energy resources, including rooftop solar, residential batteries and electric vehicles, while enabling access to wholesale energy markets, Amber helps to improve grid efficiency, integrate renewable energy and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-based generation.

Vikram Raju, Head of Climate Private Equity Investing at Morgan Stanley Investment Management and 1GT, said: "We believe Amber will play a consequential role in enabling the energy transition in Australia, Europe and beyond. As power systems become increasingly decentralized, energy flexibility and household-level engagement are essential to integrating renewable energy at scale. The combination of Amber's differentiated technology, strong customer value proposition and relentless focus on innovation and excellence has set the Company on a compelling growth journey. We are very much looking forward to bringing Morgan Stanley's distinctive global capabilities to this partnership with Chris and Dan as they build critical infrastructure for a more flexible, resilient and decarbonized electricity system."

The investment brings dedicated growth capital, deep expertise across the energy transition ecosystem and a strategic partnership for Amber's next phase of growth. The financing will help address rising demand for solutions that enable consumers, utilities and power systems to better manage distributed energy resources and integrate renewable energy at scale.

"We've built a leading energy automation platform in Australia, and this investment gives us the backing to build on that leadership globally. As energy systems become increasingly decentralized, we see a significant opportunity to help utilities unlock the flexibility of distributed energy resources at scale, while helping more households get greater value from the energy assets they already own. We are confident 1GT is the right partner to help us accelerate our expansion across Europe and bring the benefits of energy flexibility to more households and utility partners," said Chris Thompson, Co-Founder, Amber Electric.

About Amber Electric

Amber is an Australian technology company with a mission to shift the world to 100% renewables. Amber gives customers access to the real-time dynamic electricity price and the technology to automate home batteries and EVs to use more cheap, renewable power when it is available in the grid, and sell their excess renewable energy back to the grid at the same price as large generators earn. Customers capture the full value of their household batteries and EVs in the energy market while accelerating the renewable transition. Amber is providing this technology directly to consumers in Australia and in partnership with utilities internationally. For further information, please visit www.amber.com.au.

About Morgan Stanley Climate Private Equity

Morgan Stanley Climate Private Equity manages 1GT, a strategy that invests in growth companies delivering innovative climate solutions that meaningfully decarbonize the global economy. The strategy is focused on scaling opportunities in the Power, Mobility, Food Agriculture, and Circularity themes with an emphasis on driving significant organic growth by leveraging the global breadth of Morgan Stanley capabilities. For further information, please visit https://www.morganstanley.com/im/1gt.

About Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 1,300 investment professionals around the world and $2 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of June 30, 2026. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service, and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

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