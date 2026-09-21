Concept Medical: SirPAD Subgroup Study at VIVA 2026 Focuses on Femoropopliteal PAD in Patients With Claudication

New results from the SirPAD randomized trial will be presented at VIVA 2026, October 3-6 at Bellagio Las Vegas, focusing on patients with femoropopliteal peripheral artery disease causing intermittent claudication.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SirPAD randomized 1,252 patients with symptomatic infrainguinal PAD to angioplasty with a MagicTouch sirolimus-coated balloon (Concept Medical) or an uncoated balloon. The main trial, recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine, demonstrated a significant reduction in major adverse limb events with MagicTouch angioplasty at one year. The new analysis of 597 patients treated for femoropopliteal disease without tissue loss will inform on a clinically important population, in whom the goals of revascularization extend beyond limb preservation to include durable symptom relief.

The results will be presented by Prof. Dr. Stefano Barco (Co-PI) as part of the late-breaking clinical trial program at VIVA 2026, one of the leading international meetings dedicated to peripheral vascular disease and endovascular therapy.

About SirPAD Trial

SirPAD Trial is an academic, investigator initiated RCT comparing Sirolimus Coated Balloon (MagicTouch PTA) against uncoated balloon treatment in patients with femoropopliteal or below-the-knee disease. The trial enrolled 1,252 patients with the primary outcome published in the New England Journal of Medicine, indicating that treatment with Sirolimus Coated Balloon arm was both non-inferior and superior against uncoated balloon in terms of MALE.

About Concept Medical

Concept Medical Group develops innovative drug-delivery technologies for coronary and peripheral vascular interventions. The company is the developer of MagicTouch PTA, the sirolimus-coated balloon evaluated in the SirPAD randomized trial.

For more information: www.conceptmedical.com

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