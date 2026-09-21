The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has approved a $23.75 million financing package for a rural electrification program in Belize that will bring electricity to around 3,000 households through solar minigrids, BESS, smart meters, and distribution grid extensions. The IDB will finance the design, construction, and installation of PV minigrids equipped with BESS and smart metering technologies. The program will also extend distribution networks to connect homes and community facilities and provide infrastructure for new electricity users. The project will focus on rural communities with high ...

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