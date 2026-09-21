Dual recognition in 2026 Frost Radar reports marks a fourth consecutive year of Frost Radar leadership -

Frost Sullivan cited LabVantage CORTEX (for life sciences) and LIMS deployments spanning food and beverage, oil and gas, forensics, and government laboratories (for other industrial applications) -

LabVantage Solutions, Inc., a leading global provider of laboratory informatics solutions and services, has been named a Visionary Leader in two 2026 Frost Radar reports by Frost Sullivan: Frost Radar: Life Sciences Laboratory Information Management Systems, 2026 and Frost Radar: Laboratory Information Management Systems in Industrial Applications, 2026. Announced at LabVantage's Customer Training and Education Conference (CTEC) Europe 2026 in Paris, the dual recognition marks LabVantage's fourth consecutive year of Frost Radar leadership.

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The Frost Radar is an independent benchmarking analysis that evaluates companies on a Growth Index and an Innovation Index. The Growth Index measures a company's growth performance, track record, and ability to execute its growth strategy, while the Innovation Index assesses its ability to develop globally applicable solutions that evolve with changing customer needs. For the 2026 assessments, Frost Sullivan benchmarked 16 companies in life sciences and screened 50 vendors in industrial applications, plotting the top 10. LabVantage placed as a Visionary Leader in both.

"LabVantage is the first enterprise LIMS vendor to offer a comprehensive agentic AI framework, called LabVantage CORTEX," said Anantharaman Viswanathan, Research Director, Frost Sullivan. "By building LabVantage CORTEX separately from the validated LIMS core, the company allows AI capabilities to evolve quickly without disrupting regulated operations. Combined with a broad footprint across industries well beyond life sciences and strong, double-digit growth in the LIMS market, this earns LabVantage a Visionary Leader position in both of our 2026 LIMS Frost Radar assessments."

In its life sciences evaluation, Frost Sullivan highlighted LabVantage's configurable, browser-based platform, which integrates LIMS, electronic laboratory notebook (ELN), laboratory execution system (LES), scientific data management system (SDMS), and advanced analytics. The report noted that LabVantage CORTEX extends the company's position from traditional LIMS to AI-enabled laboratory intelligence and enables traceable, auditable AI within laboratory workflows. It also recognized more than 40 years of regulatory expertise, growing SaaS adoption, and customer retention above 98%.

The industrial applications report focused on LabVantage's footprint beyond life sciences, including food and beverage, oil and gas, consumer goods, forensics, and government laboratories. Frost Sullivan identified this breadth as a key driver of the company's strong, double-digit growth in the LIMS market. The report also noted LabVantage's investments in cybersecurity and compliance, as well as its approach to augmentation over full automation or dark laboratories. This reflects LabVantage's human-in-the-loop model, in which robotics, automation, and agentic AI support the scaling of routine workflows while scientists retain interpretation and critical decisions.

"I value nothing more than independent validation from the clients and the everyday heroes in the lab," said Mikael Hagstroem, Chief Executive Officer at LabVantage Solutions. "Offering a trusted agentic AI environment for high-stakes, regulated industries is a proud milestone, and I am incredibly grateful to my colleagues for launching LabVantage CORTEX. Built in collaboration with leading global laboratories, CORTEX delivers relevant and impactful agentic AI that gives scientists trusted auditable automation without compromising compliance or data integrity. Celebrating our fourth consecutive year of Frost Radar leadership at CTEC Europe is the perfect way to honor the customer-led innovation that drives us forward."

The Frost Sullivan summary reports are available at this link. For more information on LabVantage and LabVantage CORTEX, visit www.labvantage.com or email info@labvantage.com.

About LabVantage Solutions

LabVantage Solutions is a global leader in laboratory informatics, driving digital transformation through LabVantage CORTEX. This AI, analytics, and automation platform unifies LIMS, ELN, LES, SDMS, and analytics in a 100% browser-based environment with agentic AI. With 40+ years of LIMS expertise and 1,500+ customers across industries, LabVantage helps streamline workflows and support compliance. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, LabVantage serves customers worldwide through global teams, regional offices, and partners. Learn more at www.labvantage.com.

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Contacts:

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Sreetama Karmakar

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LabVantage Solutions

sreetama.karmakar@labvantage.com

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