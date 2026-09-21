Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Auf diese Liste kann man sich nicht einkaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
HT

WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
21.09.2026 10:48 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huawei Releases Intelligent WAN Target Architecture for ISPs

-Fortifying the Connectivity Foundation for ISP AI Services

SHANGHAI, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 17, during HUAWEI CONNECT 2026, the roundtable themed "Intelligent WAN, Fortifying the AI Services Connectivity Foundation for ISPs" concluded in Shanghai. The event brought together global ISP experts and partners exploring industry trends, solutions, and best practices. At the roundtable, Huawei unveiled its Intelligent WAN Target Architecture to unlock the potential of AI and computing power in the intelligent era.

Wayne Zhou, Vice President of Huawei's ISP Computing and Network Infrastructure BU, highlighted that AI commercialization is accelerating, enabling asset-heavy players to monetize their capabilities through lightweight services. New trends are reshaping the ISP sector. Moving beyond mere pipelines, ISPs are leveraging edge nodes and their unique advantages to integrate connectivity, computing, and APIs, transitioning from selling bandwidth to delivering AI services. Meanwhile, they are building a unified, intelligent, and service-aware WAN to enhance AI readiness and drive continuous evolution.

Ado, CEO of Huawei's Wide Area Network Domain, introduced the Intelligent WAN Target Architecture. He noted that agentic AI is driving three network shifts: connections shift from humans to agents; traffic patterns shift from heavy downlink traffic to massive uplink traffic; and network experience assurance expands from specific applications to the entire agent workflow. To navigate and leverage these shifts, ISPs must fortify their networks. He proposed prioritizing three strategic pillars: First, building a hierarchical, modular, and standardized IP+Optical converged target architecture. This empowers ISPs to rapidly expand their presence, deliver services, and enhance network resilience, accelerating AI service rollouts. Second, focusing on end-to-end user experience to transform network capabilities into definable, measurable, and deliverable differentiated services. This drives the monetization of both network capabilities and AI. Third, elevating intelligent O&M capabilities. Through tools like Network Digital Map, fault-locating agent, and AI assistant, ISPs can significantly reduce OPEX and improve O&M efficiency. He also proposed an evolution roadmap for target WANs, helping ISPs seize new growth opportunities in the AI era.

At the roundtable, Lintasarta Indonesia, SiliconFlow China and Telconet Ecuador shared their AI services and insights into intelligent network deployment. Participating ISP experts contributed valuable insights, providing actionable guidance for network planning and deployment in the AI era.

Moving forward, Huawei will continue to strengthen its innovation and investment in the ISP and computing network fields, collaborating with customers to usher in a new intelligent future.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-releases-intelligent-wan-target-architecture-for-isps-302884521.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.