Huawei Releases Intelligent WAN Target Architecture for ISPs

-Fortifying the Connectivity Foundation for ISP AI Services

SHANGHAI, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 17, during HUAWEI CONNECT 2026, the roundtable themed "Intelligent WAN, Fortifying the AI Services Connectivity Foundation for ISPs" concluded in Shanghai. The event brought together global ISP experts and partners exploring industry trends, solutions, and best practices. At the roundtable, Huawei unveiled its Intelligent WAN Target Architecture to unlock the potential of AI and computing power in the intelligent era.

Wayne Zhou, Vice President of Huawei's ISP Computing and Network Infrastructure BU, highlighted that AI commercialization is accelerating, enabling asset-heavy players to monetize their capabilities through lightweight services. New trends are reshaping the ISP sector. Moving beyond mere pipelines, ISPs are leveraging edge nodes and their unique advantages to integrate connectivity, computing, and APIs, transitioning from selling bandwidth to delivering AI services. Meanwhile, they are building a unified, intelligent, and service-aware WAN to enhance AI readiness and drive continuous evolution.

Ado, CEO of Huawei's Wide Area Network Domain, introduced the Intelligent WAN Target Architecture. He noted that agentic AI is driving three network shifts: connections shift from humans to agents; traffic patterns shift from heavy downlink traffic to massive uplink traffic; and network experience assurance expands from specific applications to the entire agent workflow. To navigate and leverage these shifts, ISPs must fortify their networks. He proposed prioritizing three strategic pillars: First, building a hierarchical, modular, and standardized IP+Optical converged target architecture. This empowers ISPs to rapidly expand their presence, deliver services, and enhance network resilience, accelerating AI service rollouts. Second, focusing on end-to-end user experience to transform network capabilities into definable, measurable, and deliverable differentiated services. This drives the monetization of both network capabilities and AI. Third, elevating intelligent O&M capabilities. Through tools like Network Digital Map, fault-locating agent, and AI assistant, ISPs can significantly reduce OPEX and improve O&M efficiency. He also proposed an evolution roadmap for target WANs, helping ISPs seize new growth opportunities in the AI era.

At the roundtable, Lintasarta Indonesia, SiliconFlow China and Telconet Ecuador shared their AI services and insights into intelligent network deployment. Participating ISP experts contributed valuable insights, providing actionable guidance for network planning and deployment in the AI era.

Moving forward, Huawei will continue to strengthen its innovation and investment in the ISP and computing network fields, collaborating with customers to usher in a new intelligent future.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-releases-intelligent-wan-target-architecture-for-isps-302884521.html