Hong Kong SAR--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Enhancing the city's appeal as a destination for tourism and major sports and cultural events was a strong focus of the First Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) (2026-2030) and the 2026 Policy Address, announced by Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee last week (September 16).

Enhancing the city's appeal as a destination for tourism and major sports and cultural events was a strong focus of the First Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) (2026-2030) and the 2026 Policy Address, announced by Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee last week (September 16).

Mr Lee unveiled measures to support the integrated development of culture, sports and tourism which will help develop Hong Kong as an East-meets-West Centre for International Cultural Exchange. These included enriching the supply of high-quality tourism products, while bolstering infrastructure and ancillary facilities as well as deepening engagement with markets in the Chinese Mainland and around the world.

"Hong Kong is blessed with a unique cultural vision, shaped by both Chinese and foreign influences," Mr Lee said. "We will continue to engage and collaborate with Mainland and overseas culture, arts and creative sectors to consolidate Hong Kong's role as a hub for the exchange, collaboration and promotion of culture, arts and creativity. We will also host international cultural and arts exhibitions and performances to attract visitors to Hong Kong."





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To support Hong Kong's film industry and promote "Film + Tourism", the Support Unit for Non-local Film Productions will be set up to provide one-stop services for Mainland and overseas film crews filming in Hong Kong, attracting the production of more quality films to promote Hong Kong.

Mr Lee noted that the Kai Tak Sports Park has substantially expanded Hong Kong's capacity to host international mega events, with more than 170 sessions of international and local sports and cultural entertainment mega events having been held there so far, attracting over 2.6 million spectators.

Meanwhile, the HKSAR Government will explore the redevelopment of Victoria Park Centre Court and other ancillary facilities into an iconic all-weather, multi-purpose venue for holding larger-scale and higher-level sports events, as well as performance activities.

Hong Kong's Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Rosanna Law, highlighted the growing trend of multi-destination tourism. Ms Law said that Hong Kong welcomed around 36.67 million visitor arrivals in the first eight months of 2026, representing a year-on-year increase of about 11 per cent.

"The proportion of overseas visitors travelling onwards to the Chinese Mainland via Hong Kong has continued to rise, exceeding 20% in the first half of 2026," Ms Law said.

The HKSAR Government will continue to capitalise on measures introduced by the Central Government to facilitate visits by foreign travellers to the Chinese Mainland, deepen collaboration with Mainland provinces and municipalities, and explore with the country additional immigration facilitation arrangements for international visitors. The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) will promote multi destination travel itineraries to overseas visitors, partner with airlines to roll out relevant tourism products and promotional offers, and intensify publicity overseas.

It will take forward "+ Tourism" joint initiatives, integrating various events with tourism to raise their appeal, aiming to extend visitor stays in Hong Kong and generate value-adding momentum. Such joint initiatives would integrate tourism with mega events, ecology, heritage, finance and industrial brands.

On developing the yacht economy, Mr Lee said that a variety of new yacht berth projects are now moving ahead, including the tender for the composite development project in Aberdeen comprising a marina, recreational facilities and residential development scheduled for the first half of 2027, and the yacht bay project under the Airport City "SKYTOPIA".

"In addition, starting from May, Hong Kong and Macao yachts may navigate in nine Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area cities, with the requirement for guarantee exempted and under temporary ship nationality registration," Mr Lee said. "The first northbound travel of yachts from Hong Kong set sail in June. The Marine Department will soon sign a memorandum of understanding with the Guangdong Maritime Safety Administration for the implementation of southbound travel for yachts from Guangdong, adding impetus to cross-boundary leisure consumption."

To further enhance the city's appeal as a Muslim-friendly destination, the HKTB will extend the Hong Kong Restaurants Halal Certification Funding Scheme to the end of 2027, encouraging the industry to provide more Muslim-friendly food options.

Hashtag: HongKong PolicyAddress First5YearPlan Tourism Sports Culture

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