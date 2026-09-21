At the 2026 Global Low-Carbon Industry Forum (GLIF2026), co-hosted by the Global Solar Council, China Energy Research Society, World Alliance for Low Carbon Cities, Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School, and Huawei Digital Power, industry leaders explored how the integration of grid-forming and AI technologies can help overcome barriers to large-scale renewable deployment. Improving grid resilience As the global energy transition accelerates, the increasing share of renewable generation places grid stability under significant pressure. Huawei's grid-forming technology is enabling energy ...

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