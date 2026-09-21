China-based heating equipment manufacturer Linuo Ritter has launched a new series of air-to-water heat pumps for space heating, cooling and domestic hot water. The new monobloc range comprises three models with nominal heating capacities of 24 kW, 28 kW and 32 kW. According to the manufacturer, the products are intended for commercial and large residential applications, including hotels, schools, apartment buildings and office buildings. All three models use propane (R290) as the refrigerant, with a refrigerant charge of 2.70 kg. They use DC inverter dual-rotary compressors and DC fan motors. ...

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