Poland's Agency for Restructuring and Modernisation of Agriculture has announced that farmers will be able to apply for subsidies for renewable energy investments from October 5. The scheme is divided into three categories, one of which will cover investment in solar PV systems with a capacity of up to 50 kW that includes electricity storage, solar thermal systems, thermal energy storage, heat pumps or energy management systems. Applicants can receive up to PLN 200,000 (€45,905) for these investments, with funding covering up to 65% of eligible or unit costs. The scheme's other two categories ...

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