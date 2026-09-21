Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider, today announced the SE200ZC-AP, a new smart module designed to give manufacturers a faster path to AI-enabled cameras, industrial vision systems, and connected devices without the cost and complexity of building custom hardware from scratch.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260921524386/en/

Quectel launches SE200ZC-AP smart module bringing AI-powered vision to security, industrial, and smart home devices

Built around the Rockchip RV1126B/RV1126BJ platform, the SE200ZC-AP features a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU, a 12-megapixel HDR image signal processor, an 8-megapixel AI-ISP, and a 3 TOPS neural processing unit into a compact 40 x 40 mm package.

"With SE200ZC-AP, we're giving our customers a single, ready-to-deploy platform that combines vision, AI, and connectivity so they can focus on their application instead of reinventing the hardware underneath it," said Zeljko Maric, Product Development Manager, Smart Modules, Quectel Wireless Solutions.

For end customers, that combination means clearer HDR video capture, on-device AI processing for smart sensing applications, and support for 4K video at up to 45 fps encoding and 30 fps decoding, including multiple video streams at once.

The module comes preloaded with Linux/Debian and supports external Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular modem (e.g. LTE Cat.1), and GNSS positioning, letting device makers add smart features, such as remote monitoring, voice alerts, location tracking, without redesigning their core hardware.

A rich set of interfaces, including Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0, dual CAN FD, and support for up to five cameras, means the same module can power a home security camera, a factory vision system, or an in-vehicle monitoring unit.

The SE200ZC-AP smart module will be available in both commercial and industrial grades. The industrial-grade version is rated to operate from -35°C to 80°C, giving manufacturers confidence to deploy in outdoor, automotive, or factory-floor conditions.

The SE200ZC-AP is aimed at smart security, industrial automation, intelligent vehicles, robotic vision, and smart home applications, and is coming soon for customer sampling and evaluation.

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services.

With a worldwide team of over 8,900 professionals, we lead the way in delivering end-to-end IoT solutions, spanning cellular, GNSS, satellite, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, high-performance antennas, value-added services and full turnkey offerings including ODM services and system integration. With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information, please visit www.quectel.com or LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260921524386/en/

Contacts:

Media contact: media@quectel.com