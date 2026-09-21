Samduo Energy Technologies B.V.: Built for Living: SAMDUO to Showcase Home Energy Solutions at Solar & Storage Live UK 2026

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home energy brand SAMDUO announced it will showcase its Nex E6000 Series, Nex P2800 Pro, and intelligent home energy capabilities at Solar & Storage Live UK from 22-24 September 2026 (Hall 20, Stand H46). Presenting a home-first approach, SAMDUO will show how its hardware and ecosystems adapt technology to European homes.

European homes often face spatial trade-offs with storage due to bulky equipment and shallow wall depths. The Nex E6000 Series eliminates these friction points. For narrow passageways and shallow walls, the flagship Nex E6000 features an ultra-slim 11.9 cm profile that minimises wall protrusion. For tight corners, the compact Nex E6000H transforms dead space into clean power storage. Adding versatile modularity, the Nex P2800 Pro offers a compact footprint with a stackable design. Users can add up to five battery packs, expanding capacity from 2.736 kWh to 16.41 kWh as energy needs grow.

"True home energy solutions shouldn't feel like an industrial appliance squeezed into a living space," said Yi Nieh, Co-founder of SAMDUO. "Our design philosophy starts with how people actually live. By engineering technology around real-life constraints, energy storage fits naturally into modern living."





Hardware is only the foundation; SAMDUO Intelligence simplifies home energy management as weather, tariffs, and household routines fluctuate. By continuously updating a rolling 24-hour energy plan, the system automatically optimises solar self-consumption and low-cost charging.

That intelligence scales beyond a single battery into a connected whole-home energy topology. While the SAMDUO App handles daily monitoring and control, integrated P1 Meter support and Open APIs ingest real-time household energy data. By connecting naturally with platforms like Home Assistant and Homey, SAMDUO gives homeowners greater visibility and control-simplifying daily management while transitioning to a scalable system.

At the exhibition, SAMDUO will demonstrate that residential storage is an end-to-end solution that adapts to living spaces. Visitors are invited to experience live demonstrations, test the SAMDUO App, and meet the leadership team.

About SAMDUO

SAMDUO develops intelligent home energy solutions for European households. Backed by two decades of experience in precision manufacturing, power and Energy Solutions, it combines engineering, product design and intelligent management around household space, installation, safety, cost and ecosystem compatibility.

Home Energy Intelligence for every home. Own Your Power.

Media Contact

Aria Liao, Global PR Manager

aria.liao@samduo.com

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