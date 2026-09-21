XCMG Unveils New-Generation New Energy Heavy Truck for Long-Haul Freight

XUZHOU, China, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG, a global construction machinery manufacturer, launched the Hanjing, its next-generation new energy heavy truck on Sept. 20. Designed for long-haul, cross-regional freight, the truck addresses key priorities for logistics operators, including range, charging speed, uptime and lifecycle operating efficiency.

XCMG began developing the Hanjing in 2023, visiting major freight hubs and working with large logistics companies to identify requirements for range, charging, efficiency and reliability. XCMG engineers then focused on the electric powertrain, centralized thermal management, torque distribution and regenerative braking to optimize the truck for real-world long-haul operations.

The Hanjing features a low-drag cab, a proprietary integrated electric drive axle and intelligent controls designed to reduce energy consumption. Its 800-volt architecture supports megawatt-class fast charging, taking the battery from 20% to 80% in under 20 minutes. The Hanjing combines a body constructed with 1,500-MPa hot-stamped steel with multiple battery thermal-protection systems to enhance vehicle and battery safety. A central domain controller, highway navigation-assisted driving and a digital cockpit support drivers on long-haul routes.

Before launch, the Hanjing underwent extreme-heat, extreme-cold, high-altitude, water-fording and crash testing. It also completed a 24-hour endurance test at the Yancheng proving ground, covering 2,198 kilometers at a fully loaded gross vehicle weight of 49 tons and demonstrating its performance under demanding long-haul, heavy-load operating conditions.

XCMG also provides charging infrastructure, connected fleet management and lifecycle services, giving operators an integrated system for managing vehicles, charging and day-to-day operations. Its connected-vehicle platform allows fleet operators to monitor vehicle status and energy consumption and plan vehicle selection and charging around their routes.

From January through July 2026, XCMG ranked first in China in sales of both new energy heavy trucks and new energy tractors. The company has ranked first nationwide in new energy heavy-truck sales for three consecutive years. XCMG trucks are also sold in Indonesia, Thailand, Guinea and other African markets. One major Indonesian mining customer ordered an additional 100 vehicles after purchasing more than 150 600-kWh 8×4 battery-new energy dump trucks.

Ahead of the launch, XCMG showcased new energy commercial vehicles and transportation solutions for construction and logistics at IAA Transportation 2026 in Hannover, Germany. XCMG will continue adapting products to local regulations, road conditions and operating practices, expanding new energy heavy trucks beyond fixed routes and short-haul operations to a broader range of long-haul applications.

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