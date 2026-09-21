A research team led by scientists at China's Hunan University has developed a predictive rule-based control (PRBC) strategy for integrated building energy systems combining PV, heat pumps, thermal tanks (TTs), and electric vehicles (EVs). "By using forecasts of weather conditions, building load, and photovoltaic generation, the proposed strategy transforms the multi-device control problem into the determination of the optimal charging/discharging power and energy states of storage units for different tariff periods, and then determines the control actions of all devices based on the actual states ...

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