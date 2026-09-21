Significantly more PV capacity could be connected at substations linking medium- and high-voltage grids if battery storage systems absorb generation peaks, thereby improving utilization of existing transformers over time. That is the conclusion of a study conducted by the Fraunhofer Institute for Energy Economics and Energy System Technology (Fraunhofer IEE) on behalf of the German solar association BSW-Solar. For a group of 1,313 rural substations with a high share of renewable energy, Fraunhofer IEE calculated theoretical expansion potential of around 150 GW of additional PV capacity and 60 ...

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