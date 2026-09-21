The 21st China International Mountain Outdoor Sports Open (Chongqing·Wulong): China's Wulong Showcases Green Development via International Outdoor Sports Event

The 21st China International Mountain Outdoor Sports Open (Chongqing·Wulong)

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the golden days of September, the Wujiang River shimmers and Fairy Mountain's grasslands glow with autumn foliage. Wulong, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site in west China's Chongqing, hosts a major international outdoor sports competition.

The 21st China International Mountain Outdoor Sports Open (Chongqing·Wulong) kicked off on September?19. More than a gruelling test of endurance and willpower, the event showcases the breathtaking natural scenery of western China to a global audience.

Over two decades, Wulong has capitalized on its spectacular karst terrain to build a world-class outdoor race venue. The event grew from just 15 participating teams at its inaugural edition in 2003 to 41 top domestic and international teams this year, including 10 overseas sides.

The 224-kilometre course winds through sinkholes, gorges, caves and alpine meadows. Competitors take on trail running, mountain biking, kayaking and cave exploration, experiencing the dramatic landscape shaped over millions of years. Racing amid spectacular natural scenery, athletes push their physical limits while appreciating China's striking mountain-river landscapes.

Wulong's success offers a real-world example of the principle that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets".

Once a remote mountainous county in southeast Chongqing, Wulong has pursued ecology-driven green development and transformed itself from a sightseeing destination into a hub for immersive outdoor recreation.

The competition brings large numbers of visitors and fuels local industries. The Wulong District's commission of culture and tourism noted that sports-related tourism recorded over 5.53?million visitor arrivals between January and August this year. Tourists came from 56 countries, hitting a new record. Total revenue from the outdoor sports industry exceeded 3?billion yuan in the first half of the year. Local homestays thrive and farm products reach wider markets. This flagship sporting event has boosted the local economy and improved residents' livelihoods.

Building on its progress, Wulong is working to establish itself as a leading national destination for high-quality outdoor sports. A new individual sprint division lowers barriers to entry, enabling elite-level competition alongside public fitness activities. A parallel outdoor-sports carnival combines intangible-cultural-heritage handicrafts, local food and hands-on outdoor experiences for community-wide enjoyment.

Moving beyond simple sightseeing to full-scale experiential tourism, and from seasonal travel to year-round offerings, Wulong welcomes global outdoor enthusiasts with open arms, solid services and diverse business options.

Wulong awaits visitors from across the globe. As the starting gun fires, the world turns its attention to this unique landscape. Through sports, Wulong illustrates a vision of harmonious co-existence between humans and nature on the global stage.

Contact person: Ms. Fu, Tel: 86-10-63074558