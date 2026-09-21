From Korean Chipmakers to Leveraged Semiconductor ETFs: STARTRADER Launches 49 New 24/7 Stock and ETF CFDs

Thirty US stocks, 14 ETFs and five USD-quoted foreign shares, tradable Monday to Sunday beyond exchange hours.

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARTRADER has added 49 new 24/7 Stock and ETF CFDs across its MT5 servers, accessible Monday to Sunday, 00:00 to 24:00 (GMT+3 platform time), subject to scheduled maintenance. The foreign shares are listed in mainland China, Hong Kong and South Korea, extending continuous access to Asian names whose biggest news has historically landed while their home exchanges were closed.

US additions include SK Hynix (SKHYUSD) and Super Micro Computer (SMCIUSD), both tied to AI memory and server demand, the trade pulling Korean supply-chain names alongside US megacaps. Eleven of the 14 ETFs are single-stock or sector leveraged products, including Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X (SOXLUSD) and Direxion Daily Micron Bull 2X (MUUUSD).

The foreign shares reach markets harder to access directly: GigaDevice from the China A-share market, Pop Mart and Tencent from Hong Kong, and Samsung Electronics (SAMSUNGUSD) and Hyundai from South Korea. Samsung is the Korea-listed share, not a depositary receipt.

Because these instruments are quoted in USD while the underlying shares trade in other currencies, exchange-rate movements affect the position alongside share-price movements. Chinese A-shares also carry daily price limits; where an underlying reaches its limit or is suspended, pricing and execution on the corresponding CFD may be affected.

"We do not add symbols to look comprehensive. The test is whether a client would otherwise be left holding a view they have no way to act on, and across these 49, that test was easy to answer." - Peter Karsten, CEO, STARTRADER.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STARTRADER APP, and STAR Copy. Regulated in five jurisdictions (CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA, and FSC), STARTRADER combines strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth.

RISK WARNING: CFDs are complex instruments carrying a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: This information is educational only, is not investment advice, and does not account for your objectives or circumstances. No warranty is given as to accuracy; forward-looking statements are not guaranteed.

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