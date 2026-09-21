Preply: So Much for the "Gen Z Stare": Gen Z Makes More Small Talk Than Any Other Generation

New Preply research finds Gen Z talks more than older generations - but also avoids more conversations, suggesting younger adults are choosing their moments differently in an always-on world

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / The "Gen Z stare" may have become shorthand for a generation that would rather look at its phone than talk to a stranger. New research suggests the stereotype has one major problem: Gen Z is actually making more small talk than anyone else.

Preply's 2026 Global Small Talk Survey , conducted among 1,400 adults across the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia, found that 58% of Gen Z make small talk in person every day, nearly twice the rate of Baby Boomers (31%). Millennials follow at 53%, compared with 37% of Gen X.

The gap is even wider online: 47% of Gen Z make casual conversation online daily, versus 42% of Millennials, 22% of Gen X and 18% of Boomers. And 65% of Gen Z say they make more small talk today than five years ago, more than any other generation.

But Gen Z is also highly selective about when they engage. Eighty-seven percent avoided at least one live-conversation situation in the past year, while 93% use at least one tactic to avoid small talk. Forty-one percent have looked at their phone to avoid a conversation, and 37% have texted or DMed instead of calling.

"There are stereotypes that younger people have forgotten how to talk to each other, but our data paints a different picture," said Madeline Enos, spokesperson for Preply. "Gen Z is communicating constantly. What's changing is when they choose to engage, how they communicate, and which conversations feel worth having."

Gen Z talks more - but on its own terms

The phone data underscores that distinction. Outright call avoidance is remarkably similar across generations: just 6% of Gen Z say they avoid answering calls as much as possible, compared with 7% of Boomers. But 27% of Gen Z typically let calls go to voicemail and text back, versus just 7% of Boomers.

What they talk about is changing, too. Weather remains the classic Boomer conversation starter, cited by 56%, versus just 28% of Gen Z. Younger adults are more likely to discuss weekend plans, restaurants and social connections.

The result is more complicated than the viral "Gen Z stare." Younger adults aren't talking less. They're increasingly deciding when a conversation happens, where it happens and what form it takes.

Methodology

Preply's 2026 Global Small Talk Survey was conducted with Dataframe in August 2026 among 1,400 respondents in the U.S. (n=800), U.K. (n=200), Canada (n=200), and Australia (n=200), examining the frequency of casual conversation, its migration online, and its effects on confidence and connection.

About Preply

Preply is the human-led, AI-enabled language learning platform building the future of learning. Its network of more than 150,000 tutors teaches over 90 languages to learners in 180 countries, supported by AI-powered tools designed to deliver personalized learning and real progress. 99% of users said Preply contributed more to their speaking confidence than the leading self-learning app .

Press Contact

Anna Rice

anna.rice@alpinemarketingcomms.com

SOURCE: Preply

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/so-much-for-the-%22gen-z-stare%22-gen-z-makes-more-small-talk-than-any-other-generation-1223876