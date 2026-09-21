Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Auf diese Liste kann man sich nicht einkaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.09.2026 12:02 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Preply: So Much for the "Gen Z Stare": Gen Z Makes More Small Talk Than Any Other Generation

New Preply research finds Gen Z talks more than older generations - but also avoids more conversations, suggesting younger adults are choosing their moments differently in an always-on world

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / The "Gen Z stare" may have become shorthand for a generation that would rather look at its phone than talk to a stranger. New research suggests the stereotype has one major problem: Gen Z is actually making more small talk than anyone else.

Preply's 2026 Global Small Talk Survey, conducted among 1,400 adults across the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia, found that 58% of Gen Z make small talk in person every day, nearly twice the rate of Baby Boomers (31%). Millennials follow at 53%, compared with 37% of Gen X.

The gap is even wider online: 47% of Gen Z make casual conversation online daily, versus 42% of Millennials, 22% of Gen X and 18% of Boomers. And 65% of Gen Z say they make more small talk today than five years ago, more than any other generation.

But Gen Z is also highly selective about when they engage. Eighty-seven percent avoided at least one live-conversation situation in the past year, while 93% use at least one tactic to avoid small talk. Forty-one percent have looked at their phone to avoid a conversation, and 37% have texted or DMed instead of calling.

"There are stereotypes that younger people have forgotten how to talk to each other, but our data paints a different picture," said Madeline Enos, spokesperson for Preply. "Gen Z is communicating constantly. What's changing is when they choose to engage, how they communicate, and which conversations feel worth having."

Gen Z talks more - but on its own terms

The phone data underscores that distinction. Outright call avoidance is remarkably similar across generations: just 6% of Gen Z say they avoid answering calls as much as possible, compared with 7% of Boomers. But 27% of Gen Z typically let calls go to voicemail and text back, versus just 7% of Boomers.

What they talk about is changing, too. Weather remains the classic Boomer conversation starter, cited by 56%, versus just 28% of Gen Z. Younger adults are more likely to discuss weekend plans, restaurants and social connections.

The result is more complicated than the viral "Gen Z stare." Younger adults aren't talking less. They're increasingly deciding when a conversation happens, where it happens and what form it takes.

Methodology

Preply's 2026 Global Small Talk Survey was conducted with Dataframe in August 2026 among 1,400 respondents in the U.S. (n=800), U.K. (n=200), Canada (n=200), and Australia (n=200), examining the frequency of casual conversation, its migration online, and its effects on confidence and connection.

About Preply

Preply is the human-led, AI-enabled language learning platform building the future of learning. Its network of more than 150,000 tutors teaches over 90 languages to learners in 180 countries, supported by AI-powered tools designed to deliver personalized learning and real progress. 99% of users said Preply contributed more to their speaking confidence than the leading self-learning app.

Press Contact

Anna Rice
anna.rice@alpinemarketingcomms.com

SOURCE: Preply



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/so-much-for-the-%22gen-z-stare%22-gen-z-makes-more-small-talk-than-any-other-generation-1223876

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.