DataMEDS AI, Inc.: DataMEDS AI Unveils New Corporate Website

Updated Website Aligns with Pending Marketing Initiatives Following Recent Acquisition of Helomics CLIA-certified Laboratory and Litigation Settlement

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / DataMEDS AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) (the "Company" or "DataMEDS"), a Health IT company vertically integrating health data acquisition and transfer, today announced that it launched its new corporate website www.DataMedsAI.com.

This change comes following the recent announcement that DataMEDS has acquired Helomics Corporation's artificial intelligence (AI) Cancer Diagnostics Lab from Axe Compute, and that the Company settled outstanding litigation that resulted in the extinguishment of ~$19 million in liabilities from its balance sheet and the retirement of 364,099 common shares.

"With the previously disclosed closing of the Helomics Corporation acquisition and settlement of litigation related to the May 11, 2023 acquisition of Wellgistics, LLC., we are now poised to launch our Health Lives Here consumer application as we begin telling the DataMEDS story to the broader market," said Gerald E. Commissiong, Interim Co-CEO of DataMEDS. "Our new corporate website represents the parent company's new branding. We have retooled our marketing efforts to be AI-centric so that we are able to get organic traction online as we begin to draw earned media interest in our story. We intend to soft launch the Health Lives Here app in short order."

About DataMEDS AI, Inc.

DataMEDS AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) (formerly Wellgistics Health, Inc.) is a leading Health IT company that focuses on the vertical integration of technology, pharmacy, pharmaceutical-adjacent and telemedicine business units to deliver a better healthcare experience for consumers. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., DataMEDS AI incorporates the artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx and blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain into the Health Lives Here mobile application, and its Corexa Health subsidiary provides pharmacy and pharmacy services, including the distribution of products developed by Tollo Health, LLC.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: future events, including an increase in organic traffic to the Company's website and the ability of the Company to acquire earned media interest. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance; the Company's plans to expand into telemedicine and diagnostic laboratory services; the Company's proposed transaction with DataVault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT), Scilex Holding Company, EOS Holdings and HealthBridge Advisors; the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions applicable to any of the foregoing; the receipt of stockholder approval and any other required approvals; the Company's anticipated business strategy, operating plans and growth opportunities; the integration of telemedicine, pharmacy, laboratory, wearable-device, artificial intelligence, blockchain and data-management technologies; the proposed development, commercialization and expansion of EinsteinRx AI, PharmacyChain, Health Lives Here and related platforms; the anticipated growth of the market for Long COVID products and related treatment approaches; the Company's ability to empower patients to access, manage, control or monetize health data; the anticipated benefits of the Company's technology platforms, strategic relationships and business combinations; the Company's capitalization, outstanding securities, lock-up arrangements, public float and registration statements; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; and the Company's liquidity, capital resources and ability to fund operations.

INVESTOR CONTACT Investor Relations | ir@datamedsai.com

MEDIA CONTACT James Lambert, Vice President, Rubenstein Public Relations jlambert@rubensteinpr.com 212-805-3024

SOURCE: DataMEDS AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/datameds-ai-unveils-new-corporate-website-1224522