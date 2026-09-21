Black Book Research: Beyond U.S. Billing: Black Book Reveals a World of Revenue Cycle Opportunity

New research reveals 2027 opportunities to modernize patient access, harness AI-enabled coding and strengthen revenue integrity across public, private and mixed healthcare systems worldwide.

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / Black Book Research announced the publication of its 2026 International Revenue Cycle Management Leaders Report, a country-by-country analysis of the technologies, platforms and services connecting patient access, clinical documentation, reimbursement and financial recovery across 22 non-U.S. healthcare markets. The report identifies Dedalus as the leading vendor by total Top-3 category placements and challenges the assumption that revenue cycle management is primarily a U.S. healthcare technology requirement.

The report's central conclusion is that revenue cycle functions are nearly universal, but the mechanisms are local. Tax-funded health systems, statutory insurance programs, private insurers and mixed public-private markets all require providers to translate clinical activity into documented, supportable revenue-even when those activities are called patient administration, medical controlling, casemix, tariff management or contract-income reconciliation rather than RCM.

"Universal healthcare does not eliminate the revenue cycle. It changes who pays, what must be documented and how providers establish the revenue they are entitled to receive," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "The international opportunity becomes much clearer when we stop asking whether a country uses American billing software and start asking how its healthcare organizations convert care into sustainable funding."

Dedalus Leads the International Vendor Index

Dedalus recorded 50 Top-3 placements, comprising 25 front-end, 13 mid-cycle and 12 back-end positions. Its placements span nine markets: the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Switzerland, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand. Oracle Health follows with 35 placements, while InterSystems, Santechture and Solventum each recorded 28. These results appear in the report's consolidated international vendor index.

The index measures the breadth of vendors' appearances in country-specific Top-3 rankings-not market share or a single worldwide performance score. Each appearance within a country-specific category counts as one position. Across the complete study, the index encompasses 447 vendor and organization names and 1,581 Top-3 ranking positions.

The leading vendors demonstrate different areas of strength. The report associates Dedalus with broad participation across revenue-cycle functions and national health systems; Oracle Health with multinational hospital-platform capabilities; InterSystems with hospital information and interoperability environments; Santechture with insurance-intensive Middle Eastern revenue operations; and Solventum with coding, classification, documentation and mid-cycle reimbursement workflows. It also identifies regional specialists that outperform larger multinational firms within individual markets and narrowly defined categories.

"International scale and local effectiveness are not interchangeable," Brown said. "A vendor can have a substantial global presence and still need to prove that its technology supports a particular country's coding rules, payer connections, language requirements and operational workflows. Buyers need to evaluate both dimensions."

One Connected Revenue Cycle, Three Operating Phases

The report organizes international RCM into three coordinated phases, reflecting the connection between accurate patient access, defensible clinical documentation and completed financial transactions:

Front-end RCM: Access and financial clearance. Patient administration, registration, scheduling, referrals, identity and coverage validation, authorization, estimates, payments and managed patient-access operations.

Patient administration, registration, scheduling, referrals, identity and coverage validation, authorization, estimates, payments and managed patient-access operations. Mid-revenue cycle: Documentation, coding and revenue integrity. Clinical documentation, coding and classification, casemix, reimbursement grouping, charge capture, health information management, audit and managed coding services.

Clinical documentation, coding and classification, casemix, reimbursement grouping, charge capture, health information management, audit and managed coding services. Back-end RCM: Billing, settlement and recovery. Claim or funding submissions, remittance, cash application, denials and appeals, underpayments, accounts receivable, patient balances and managed back-office services.

The operating emphasis changes with the funding model. In tax-funded systems, revenue operations may center on activity reconciliation, contract income, private-patient billing and cash allocation. Social-insurance systems require statutory coding, tariff validation, claims and medical-review processes. Insurance-led markets place greater emphasis on authorization, claims accuracy, denials, underpayments and receivables. Mixed systems may require several of these workflows simultaneously.

AI Expands the Opportunity for Locally Adapted RCM

Black Book's analysis identifies artificial intelligence as an important factor in making international revenue-cycle capabilities more modular. Documentation support, coding assistance, claim validation, payment-integrity analysis, exception management and receivables prioritization can be introduced as focused technology layers rather than requiring replacement of an entire national billing or hospital information environment.

However, the report distinguishes transferable capabilities from requirements that remain country-specific. Language, coding systems, tariffs, public-program rules, insurer connections, privacy, data residency and accountable human review must remain part of the implementation and evaluation process. For vendors considering international expansion, the report emphasizes localization of appropriate capabilities rather than exporting an unchanged U.S. billing platform.

"The opportunity is not to export American administrative complexity," Brown said. "It is to apply better documentation, automation and financial controls to the reimbursement environment that already exists. The strongest proposition is technology that fits the local system and makes its essential work more reliable."

A Country-Specific Framework for RCM Technology Decisions

The Q3 2026 study covers the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Chile, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, India, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. Its country-integrated structure places each market's reimbursement environment alongside front-end, mid-cycle and back-end requirements, 18-KPI evaluation frameworks and category-specific Top-3 rankings.

The coordinated respondent panel includes 1,996 hospital and health-system stakeholders, 1,106 medical-practice and clinic stakeholders, and 552 other participants representing payers, public funders, regulators, standards bodies, transaction networks, RCM services, technology organizations and advisers. The same 3,654-person cohort supports all three phases; respondents are counted once rather than added together across the modules.

The report provides healthcare buyers, technology vendors, investors, analysts and policymakers with a framework for evaluating international RCM as a connected set of operational requirements rather than a U.S.-specific software category.

Registration and report access are available through Black Book Research's 2026 International Revenue Cycle Management Leaders Report page, https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/international-revenue-cycle-management-leaders-report-2026

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent healthcare market intelligence firm built on more than two decades of global user research. Since 2003, the company has developed an extensive longitudinal research library spanning healthcare software, technology-enabled services and managed services. Its accumulated research assets, international coverage and structured evaluation frameworks support technology purchasing, vendor assessment and strategic planning across diverse global healthcare markets. Black Book conducts its research without vendor sponsorship, participation fees or vendor influence over survey scoring and rankings.

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SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/beyond-u.s.-billing-black-book-reveals-a-world-of-revenue-cycle-oppor-1224523