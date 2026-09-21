Slovakia's Innovation and Energy Agency (SIEA) is restructuring its Zelená domácnostiam (Green Households) subsidy program, replacing a voucher-based system with direct cash payments to household bank accounts. The program has operated since 2015 through vouchers redeemed by registered installers, who deducted the subsidy from customer invoices and later claimed reimbursement from SIEA. The agency said the new system is intended to simplify the application process for both households and installers, who will no longer need to manage the reimbursement paperwork on households' behalf. Under the ...

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