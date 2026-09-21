French startup Battwoo is developing stationary battery energy storage systems (BESS) using repurposed electric vehicle batteries. The company aims to extend battery lifetimes from 15 to 30 years by giving EV batteries a second life that would otherwise be sent for recycling, while providing an alternative to new batteries. "Every year, thousands of electric vehicle batteries reach the end of their first life while still retaining 70% to 80% of their capacity," Melchior Martinache, commercial director at Battwoo, told pv magazine France. "At the same time, the growth of photovoltaics raises a ...

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