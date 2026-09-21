TBWA RAAD Middle East L.L.C.: Thermomix TM7 Now Speaks Arabic

A Long-Awaited Taste of Home for Arab Communities Around the World

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- It's never just food. It is the familiar aroma of a childhood kitchen, the dish prepared just the way someone we love used to make it, or the stories shared around a table that make us feel close to home - wherever we are. Everywhere around the world Thermomix enables people to cook the dishes that reflect their personal culinary imprint. For Arab Thermomix users and food lovers everywhere, this connection now becomes even more accessible: for the first time, Arabic is available as an additional language option on the Thermomix TM7.

With the new Arabic user interface, right-to-left layout and Arabic keyboard, Vorwerk is responding to a long-awaited need from the Thermomix community. As an international product with multiple language options, Thermomix TM7 is now adding a language many users have demanded and gives the Arab community the possibility to navigate the device in a language that feels familiar, making the cooking experience more accessible. The launch is especially meaningful for people living far from home, where food often becomes a way to carry memories, family moments and connections to homw across generations and borders. Because food carries more than taste. It carries identity, belonging, stories and a sense of home.

Dr. Thomas Stoffmehl, CEO Vorwerk: "Our Arab community has been waiting for this moment, and we are delighted to finally make Arabic available on Thermomix TM7. This addition of another language is our response to a passionate community that wants to cook, discover and share through Thermomix in a language that feels familiar."

Arabic on TM7: familiar, intuitive and accessible

Arabic can be selected as device language independently of the country in which the device is used. When Arabic is selected, the Thermomix TM7 user interface is displayed in Arabic and adapted to a right-to-left layout. The Arabic keyboard allows users to type, search and follow Guided Cooking in Arabic directly on the device. Arabic will initially be available directly on Thermomix TM7 from 21 September 2026, the Arabic-language Cookidoo app and web experience are currently being developed and are planned to follow by the end of the year. until then users can of course continue to explore recipes across all available Cookidoo languages. The recipe content appears in its original language while remaining embedded in the right-to-left Arabic device environment.

Recipes that carry a taste of home

Across the Arab world, food traditions are diverse, regional and deeply connected to family, community and everyday life. From a Lebanese mezze spread made for sharing, to Syrian kibbeh shaped by hand, Saudi kabsa layered with rice and spice, or Egyptian molokhiya finished with sizzling ghee, to Moroccan couscous, carefully prepared until light and fluffy. Every dish offers a taste of the places, people and traditions that have shaped it. More than 100 Arabic recipes will be available for the Thermomix TM7, reflecting culinary inspiration from across the Arab world, including Morocco, Algeria, Syria, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Tunisia and Egypt. These recipes are more than new digital content: they represent dishes that carry memories, regional flavours, family moments and the feeling of home into everyday kitchens.

For Arab communities around the world, and especially for families living across cultures, food is often a bridge between past, present and future. A recipe may travel across borders and generations, but what remains is the connection it creates: to people, places and traditions. Thermomix TM7 becomes a modern companion to those moments - helping users bring familiar tastes into today's kitchens while opening them up for discovery and sharing.

Food as a bridge between cultures and generations

With Arabic for Thermomix TM7, Vorwerk is not only introducing another language option. It is creating a more familiar, intuitive and culturally resonant cooking experience for Arab users and inviting a wider community to discover the richness and diversity of Arab cuisine. Because food can build bridges: between generations, between cultures and between the memories we carry and the new moments we create around the table.

ABOUT VORWERK

Vorwerk is the number one direct sales company in Europe and the world-leading direct seller of high-quality household appliances. Founded in Wuppertal, Germany, in 1883, today Vorwerk is an international family enterprise. What has always set Vorwerk apart is its closeness to people, its commitment to exceptional quality, and its conviction that good products only reveal their true strength when they are experienced. Vorwerk's core business is the production and distribution of high-quality household products centred around the Thermomix and Kobold ecosystems, which combine innovative products with personal advice and a strong community. Vorwerk always seeks direct contact with its customers. Its advisors are at the heart of these activities and serve as central points of contact. Responsible thinking and social engagement are firmly embedded in the company's self-image - from durable and repairable products to support for social, cultural and educational projects. The Vorwerk family also includes the akf-Group, which, as a financing partner for family-owned and owner-managed mid-sized businesses in Germany, develops tailor-made solutions for its customers based on deep industry expertise. Vorwerk generates consolidated sales of EUR 3.6 billion (2025) and operates in around 60 countries.

Media Contact

Reem Shamoun

TBWA\RAAD

Reem.shamoun@omc.com

Vorwerk Se & Co. Kg

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42289 Wuppertal

Telefon: +49 (0) 202 - 564 1247

www.vorwerk-group.com

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