Solidion Technology, Inc.: Solidion Technology Announces Purchase of Shares by Chairman and CEO Jaymes Winters, CFO Vlad Prantsevich, Board Member Karin-Joyce Tjon

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidion Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: STI) ("Solidion Technology" or "the Company"), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, today announced that its Chairman and CEO, Jaymes Winters has increased his holdings with the purchase of 984 shares at $7.11 per share, bringing his total holding to 4,709 shares, which is 0.05% of issued share capital.

Purchase of Shares by CFO Vlad Prantsevich

Solidion Technologies also announced today that its CFO Vlad Prantsevich has increased his holdings with the purchase of 1,030 shares at $7.13 per share, bringing his total holding to 3,455 shares, which is 0.04% of issued share capital.

Purchase of Shares by Board Member Karin-Joyce Tjon

Solidion Technologies also announced today that its Board Member Karin-Joyce Tjon has increased her holdings with the purchase of 5,000 shares at $7.20 per share, bringing her total holding to 17,853 shares, which is 0.20% of issued share capital.

About Solidion Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion's (NASDAQ: STI) core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems, including UPS systems serving the artificial intelligence (AI) data center market and electric vehicles for ground, aerospace, and sea transportation. Solidion holds a portfolio of over 385 patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, silane gas free and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies.

For more information, please visit www.solidiontech.com or contact Investor Relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Solidion Technology Inc., (NASDAQ: STI) (the "Company," "Solidion," "we," "our" or "us") desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

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SOURCE Solidion Technology, Inc.