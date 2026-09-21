Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Auf diese Liste kann man sich nicht einkaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.09.2026 12:30 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EFICYENT Hits $10 Billion Milestone in Cross-Border Transactions

DENVER, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EFICYENT, a global cross-border payments and financial infrastructure platform, today announced that it has surpassed USD 10 billion in total cross-border transaction value, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth journey and reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for businesses navigating international payments.

Rather than operating as a traditional payment provider, EFICYENT delivers the infrastructure layer that enables banks, fintechs, money transfer operators, enterprises, and financial platforms to move money globally through a single integrated ecosystem.

"This milestone is far more than a number-it represents the confidence thousands of businesses have placed in EFICYENT to power one of their most critical operations: moving money across borders," said Bala Subramanyam K, Chief Executive Officer of EFICYENT. "Cross-border payments are becoming the backbone of global digital commerce, and businesses deserve infrastructure that is intelligent, compliant, and built for scale. Crossing USD 10 billion validates our long-term vision, but more importantly, it motivates us to continue building the financial infrastructure that will power the next generation of global businesses."

The company's growth has been driven by increasing demand from financial institutions, fintech companies, enterprises, and payment providers looking to simplify complex international payment operations while improving speed, transparency, and operational efficiency. With a regulatory footprint spanning 8 jurisdictions, EFICYENT continues to strengthen its global infrastructure, enabling fintech to expand into new markets with confidence.

"Every transaction processed through our platform represents a business growing internationally, a business receiving funds faster, or a financial institution delivering a better customer experience," added Aravinth Ramesh, CTO & Director of EFICYENT. "Our focus has always been on building technology that removes friction from global payments. Surpassing USD 10 billion demonstrates that modern payment infrastructure can transform how money moves across the world."

As the company enters its next phase of growth, EFICYENT remains committed to redefining how businesses connect with the global economy - making cross-border payments faster, smarter, and more accessible for organizations worldwide.

About EFICYENT

EFICYENT is a financial infrastructure powering cross-border payments for banks, fintechs, money transfer operators, exchange houses, marketplaces, and enterprises through local payment rails, global payouts, Smart FX, APIs, and white-label solutions. The company operates across a regulatory footprint spanning 8 jurisdictions and provides infrastructure to support cross-border payment.

Contact
Email: support@eficyent.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eficyent/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eficyent-hits-10-billion-milestone-in-cross-border-transactions-302884598.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.