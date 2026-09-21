EFICYENT Hits $10 Billion Milestone in Cross-Border Transactions

DENVER, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EFICYENT, a global cross-border payments and financial infrastructure platform, today announced that it has surpassed USD 10 billion in total cross-border transaction value, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth journey and reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for businesses navigating international payments.

Rather than operating as a traditional payment provider, EFICYENT delivers the infrastructure layer that enables banks, fintechs, money transfer operators, enterprises, and financial platforms to move money globally through a single integrated ecosystem.

"This milestone is far more than a number-it represents the confidence thousands of businesses have placed in EFICYENT to power one of their most critical operations: moving money across borders," said Bala Subramanyam K, Chief Executive Officer of EFICYENT. "Cross-border payments are becoming the backbone of global digital commerce, and businesses deserve infrastructure that is intelligent, compliant, and built for scale. Crossing USD 10 billion validates our long-term vision, but more importantly, it motivates us to continue building the financial infrastructure that will power the next generation of global businesses."

The company's growth has been driven by increasing demand from financial institutions, fintech companies, enterprises, and payment providers looking to simplify complex international payment operations while improving speed, transparency, and operational efficiency. With a regulatory footprint spanning 8 jurisdictions, EFICYENT continues to strengthen its global infrastructure, enabling fintech to expand into new markets with confidence.

"Every transaction processed through our platform represents a business growing internationally, a business receiving funds faster, or a financial institution delivering a better customer experience," added Aravinth Ramesh, CTO & Director of EFICYENT. "Our focus has always been on building technology that removes friction from global payments. Surpassing USD 10 billion demonstrates that modern payment infrastructure can transform how money moves across the world."

As the company enters its next phase of growth, EFICYENT remains committed to redefining how businesses connect with the global economy - making cross-border payments faster, smarter, and more accessible for organizations worldwide.

About EFICYENT

EFICYENT is a financial infrastructure powering cross-border payments for banks, fintechs, money transfer operators, exchange houses, marketplaces, and enterprises through local payment rails, global payouts, Smart FX, APIs, and white-label solutions. The company operates across a regulatory footprint spanning 8 jurisdictions and provides infrastructure to support cross-border payment.

Contact

Email: support@eficyent.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eficyent/

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