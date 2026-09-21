The State Council Information Office of China and the Permanent Mission of China to the WTO hosted a series of cultural events during the WTO Public Forum 2026, with the China Intercontinental Communication Center serving as organizer. Tsinghua University and Shanghai University of International Business and Economics (SUIBE) hosted two policy seminars.

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China Hosts Seminars and Cultural Events at WTO Public Forum

Video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sjAqGDEjo_o

The forum, held September 15-17 under the theme "Powering the Future," examined the role of services in global trade. Its 113 sessions drew more than 4,600 participants from government, business, international organizations, industry and academia.

The "Opportunity China: Exploring and Sharing the Future" Chinese Culture Series featured performances, exhibitions and interactive experiences at WTO headquarters, bringing a cultural dimension to discussions of global trade and economic governance.

The series opened with the "Melody of Harmony" performance and "Opportunity China" reception on September 15. China's Permanent Representative and Ambassador to the WTO Li Yongjie and WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala delivered remarks.

Marking the 25th anniversary of China's WTO accession, Li said: "As China has integrated more deeply into the global economy, it has also created greater opportunities for the world." She expressed hope for an open, inclusive and resilient multilateral trading system.

Okonjo-Iweala described cultural exchange as "another aspect of trade and globalization," citing the Silk Road as an early example of the movement of goods and ideas. "Music and food have always accompanied trade," she said.

The evening's program featured Peking Opera, traditional instrumental music, local opera, Kam Grand Choir, and folk song and dance. Guests included WTO Secretariat officials, representatives of WTO members' permanent missions and forum participants.

The "Crafted Anew" exhibition paired Chinese cultural traditions with contemporary design. Highlights included Palace Museum merchandise, Jingdezhen ceramics, opera traditions associated with playwright Tang Xianzu, and silverwork and Miao embroidery products from Guizhou. The exhibition also featured work by several brands specializing in China-chic design. Virtual reality experiences explored the intersection of Chinese culture and modern technology.

On September 16, Tsinghua University convened "Coordination for Industrial Policy and Global Trade Governance." Participants discussed the effects of industrial policies and emerging global challenges, calling for stronger international coordination and greater use of multilateral forums to improve policy rules.

SUIBE's September 17 seminar, "Regulatory Practices to Empower Services Trade for a Better Life," examined regulatory reform around the world. Participants shared examples from China and discussed the country's efforts to improve domestic regulation and expand access to its services market.

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Contacts:

Fan Qianhua

E-mail: fanqianhua@cicc.org.cn