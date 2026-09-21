Persistent Systems: Persistent Earns Databricks Brickbuilder Specialization for BFSI to Advance Governed AI in Financial Services

Combining industry expertise, governed data and production engineering to improve risk, fraud and customer decisions

SAN JOSE, Calif. and PUNE, India, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization leader, announced that it has achieved the Databricks Brickbuilder Specialization for Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI). The recognition reflects Persistent's industry expertise and experience delivering solutions on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.

The specialization strengthens Persistent's ability to help financial institutions turn fragmented data and AI pilots into scalable solutions. Certified Databricks talent, reusable accelerators and established BFSI implementation patterns reduce delivery complexity across risk, fraud and customer intelligence.

Financial Services organizations face growing regulatory scrutiny, more sophisticated financial crime and rising customer expectations. Yet legacy architectures continue to separate transactional data, risk and compliance, limiting timely insights and responsible deployment of AI. Persistent addresses this by leveraging the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to unify financial data into a governed, AI-ready layer. Delta Lake, Unity Catalog and Mosaic AI support the development, evaluation and monitoring of data products, models and AI agents within institutional security and governance requirements.

The latest instance is the Company's Merchant Risk Management and Fraud Detection solution, built on Databricks and powered by Agentic AI, which enables institutions to shift from reactive fraud controls to predictive, intelligent merchant risk management. Persistent also provides secure, data-grounded GenAI agents for operations, analytics and compliance, supported by evaluation and monitoring mechanisms designed for accuracy, explainability and alignment with BFSI workflows.

Persistent and Databricks continue to deepen their go-to-market collaboration through co-innovation and joint client engagements. For a leading European bank, the Company leveraged Databricks to modernize risk data infrastructure and customer data frameworks, enabling faster access to governed insights and strengthening regulatory readiness. Persistent also helped one of Japan's largest financial services organizations establish a governed data management framework on Databricks that improved oversight while reducing cloud costs.

Persistent is a Global Systems Integrator partner for Databricks at the Silver Tier, with more than 1,000 certifications and over 10 accelerators on the platform.

Barath Narayanan, Global BFSI and Europe Geo Head, Persistent

"Financial institutions hold enormous data across risk, transaction and customer systems, much of it fragmented by decades of architectural decisions. The opportunity is not simply to consolidate that data, but to use it for better decisions with the transparency and control that financial services demand. Achieving the Brickbuilder Specialization for BFSI strengthens our work with Databricks and our ability to help clients deploy AI across complex, regulated workflows."

Josh Meyer, Global Head of Brickbuilder and Industry GTM, Databricks

"What sets Persistent apart in BFSI is that they understand the problem before they reach for the platform. They bring domain depth alongside technical capability, and the results their clients are seeing reflect that combination. This specialization is a recognition of the quality of work they have delivered and the strength of what we are building together."

About Persistent

Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering AI-led, platform-driven Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization to businesses across industries. With over 28,500 employees located in 21 countries, the Company is committed to innovation and client success. Persistent offers a comprehensive suite of services, including software engineering, product development, data and analytics, CX transformation, cloud computing, and agentic business automation. The Company is part of the MSCI India Index and is included in key indices of the National Stock Exchange of India, including the Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty IT, and Nifty MidCap Liquid 15, as well as several on the BSE such as the S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50. Persistent is also a constituent of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index. The Company has achieved carbon neutrality, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. Persistent has also been named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Inclusion & Diversity 2025 by Newsweek and Plant A Insights Group. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, the Company is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With a 22% YoY growth in brand value, Persistent has been recognized as the Fastest Growing IT Services brand globally in the 2026 Brand Finance IT Services 25 report, among the world's Top 25 IT Services brands and ranks as the 12th strongest brand.

www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit persistent.com/FLCS

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