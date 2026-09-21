EQS-News: Galimedix, Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Galimedix establishes Scientific Advisory Board for Alzheimer's disease to guide development of novel oral drug candidate, GAL-101



21.09.2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST

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Galimedix establishes Scientific Advisory Board for Alzheimer's disease to guide development of novel oral drug candidate, GAL-101 Scientific Advisory Board brings together global leaders in the field with highly complementary expertise

Will advise Galimedix on scientific and clinical strategy, including the Phase 2a SAPHARY study, to establish safety and tolerability of GAL-101 in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease Kensington, MD, USA and Munich/Martinsried, Germany, September 21, 2026 - Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc. ("Galimedix"), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of serious brain and eye diseases, today announced the establishment of a dedicated Alzheimer's Disease Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The SAB brings together leading global experts with complementary expertise across Alzheimer's disease biology, biomarkers, cognitive assessment, neurophysiology, genetics, data science and neurological drug development and will provide scientific and clinical guidance as Galimedix advances its Alzheimer's disease program through clinical development. SAB members include: Andreas Busjahn, PhD , Founder and Managing Director of HealthTwiSt, Berlin, is a biostatistics and data-science expert with broad experience in biomedical research.

, Founder and Managing Director of HealthTwiSt, Berlin, is a biostatistics and data-science expert with broad experience in biomedical research. Willem de Haan, MD, PhD , Neurologist and Senior Researcher at Alzheimer Center Amsterdam, Amsterdam UMC, specializes in neuronal network dysfunction in Alzheimer's disease and EEG-based measures of brain connectivity and treatment effects.

, Neurologist and Senior Researcher at Alzheimer Center Amsterdam, Amsterdam UMC, specializes in neuronal network dysfunction in Alzheimer's disease and EEG-based measures of brain connectivity and treatment effects. John E. Harrison, PhD , Professor at King's College London and at Amsterdam UMC, is Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board of Scottish Brain Sciences and Clinical Vice President at Signant Health, with long-standing expertise in cognitive assessment in dementia.

, Professor at King's College London and at Amsterdam UMC, is Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board of Scottish Brain Sciences and Clinical Vice President at Signant Health, with long-standing expertise in cognitive assessment in dementia. Charlotte Teunissen, PhD , Professor of Neurochemistry at Amsterdam UMC, is a leading expert in fluid biomarkers for neurological diseases and heads the Society for Neurochemistry and Clinical CSF Analysis, and the Alzheimer's Association Global Biomarker Standardization Consortium.

, Professor of Neurochemistry at Amsterdam UMC, is a leading expert in fluid biomarkers for neurological diseases and heads the Society for Neurochemistry and Clinical CSF Analysis, and the Alzheimer's Association Global Biomarker Standardization Consortium. Manfred Windisch, PhD, CEO and President of NSC-Therapeutics GmbH, Graz, is a neuroscientist and drug development expert with more than 30 years of experience in Alzheimer's disease and related neurodegenerative disorders. "The breadth of expertise represented on our Scientific Advisory Board is closely aligned with the key questions we aim to address as we advance GAL-101," said Hermann Russ, MD, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Galimedix. "Galimedix has generated a consistent preclinical data package and excellent Phase 1 results, providing a strong foundation for the clinical development of GAL-101 in Alzheimer's disease. We greatly value the guidance and support of the distinguished scientists on our Advisory Board as we advance these findings into Phase 2 and beyond." Galimedix's Alzheimer's disease development program is centered on GAL-101, an orally available, small molecule, acting as a modulator of amyloid beta (Aß) aggregation. GAL-101 has completed Phase 1 clinical testing, demonstrating an excellent safety and tolerability profile, and has been detected in human cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), providing direct evidence of blood-brain barrier penetration. A Phase 2a study, SAPHARY, ( NCT07789873 ) is in preparation. Galimedix is also advancing GAL-301 as a next-generation asset within its Alzheimer's disease pipeline. In addition to the newly established Alzheimer's Disease SAB, Galimedix has an SAB focused on its ophthalmology development programs. About Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc. Galimedix is a Phase 2 clinical-stage private company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of serious eye and brain diseases. Founded by a seasoned and highly dedicated team of bio-entrepreneurs, pharmaceutical executives and scientists, Galimedix's groundbreaking small molecules offer the hope of changing the course of disease where amyloid beta (Aß) plays a role, such as in dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma and Alzheimer's disease - Galimedix's initial areas of focus. For more information, visit www.galimedix.com and follow us on LinkedIn . Contact Alexander Gebauer, MD, PhD Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc. Co-founder and Executive Chairman info@galimedix.com

Media inquiries: Anne Hennecke U.S. MC Services AG Laurie Doyle Tel: +49 (0)170 7134018 Tel: +1-339-832-0752 galimedix@mc-services.eu



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