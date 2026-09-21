The Finnish government is planning to implement a priority procedure for future electricity network connections. A proposed amendment to the country's Electricity Market Act plans to introduce a new mechanism requiring network operators to apply a priority system when processing connection requests from electricity consumption sites and energy storage facilities. The proposed regime, to be applied when grid capacity is limited, divides connection requests into four priority groups. Electricity production is not included in the proposed system. The draft proposal explains the first priority group ...

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