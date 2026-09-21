HONG KONG, Sept 21, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - CTF Life today launched Sky Leap 88 Savings Insurance Plan (the 'Plan'), a comprehensive wealth management solution integrating wealth accumulation, flexible asset allocation and intergenerational legacy planning. Featuring dual 8% enhancement advantages^, the Plan offers customers greater potential for wealth accumulation and value enhancement. By attaching the 'Value Enhance Option'1 and prepaying the basic plan premium in full, customers can enjoy a limited-time first-year premium discount of at least 8% and up to 10%*. The option also enhances the Total Policy Value and shortens both the Guaranteed Breakeven Period and Projected Breakeven Period by one year#, helping customers reach breakeven sooner. The Plan also incorporates a range of distinctive product features and policy services, including the special-in-market2 8% 'Legacy Compassion Benefit'3, 'Wealth Accumulation Switching Option'4, 'Policy Split Option'5, 'Flexible policy value withdrawal arrangements' and 'Life Event Option'6. Together, these product features and services help customers accumulate wealth steadily, manage asset allocation and policy value withdrawals, and plan their legacy with greater flexibility, enabling both wealth and care to be passed on to the next generations.The Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau noted in the Secretary's Blog that US$83 trillion in private wealth is expected to be transferred across generations globally over the next two to three decades7. As wealth succession today goes beyond asset allocation, CTF Life is launching Sky Leap 88 Savings Insurance Plan to help customers address both wealth accumulation and legacy-planning needs.Betty Lee, Chief Product Officer of CTF Life, said: 'True legacy goes beyond preserving or passing on wealth. It is about entrusting the fruits of years of effort and our aspirations for future generations with confidence and care. That vision inspired the creation of Sky Leap 88. Backed by CTF Life's prudent dividend philosophy and financial strength, the Plan helps customers balance wealth accumulation and preservation while laying a strong foundation for building a well-structured, long-term legacy roadmap for the generations to come.'She continued: 'We firmly believe a policy proves its true value by consistently delivering on its promises. Even amid market volatility, we pursue long-term wealth growth potential for customers through prudent investment strategy, empowering them to pursue their life goals at every stage with greater confidence through our savings insurance plans. Reflecting this commitment, our three signature product series8 have achieved a 100% or more fulfilment ratio for ten consecutive years9. We also maintained a non-guaranteed accumulation interest rate of 4.25% p.a. on participating USD policies for 14 consecutive years10. These results demonstrate our consistency and reliability in delivering on return commitments to customers over the long term and embody our steadfast commitment to creating value beyond insurance.'Key features and policy services of the Plan include:1.'Value Enhance Option'1: By attaching the 'Value Enhance Option'1 and prepaying the basic plan premium in full in advance, customers can enjoy a limited-time first-year premium discount of at least 8% and up to 10%*. The Guaranteed Cash Value and Total Policy Value will also be enhanced throughout the policy term. Compared with a policy under the regular premium payment mode without the 'Value Enhance Option'1, it shortens both the Guaranteed Breakeven Period and Projected Breakeven Period by one year#, and can achieve a projected internal rate of return of 6.5% by the 20th Policy Year#, helping customers reach guaranteed breakeven sooner.2.'Wealth Accumulation Switching Option'4: Starting from the 10th policy anniversary, customers can flexibly choose the value ratio of 'Stable Asset Account'11 through three special-in-market2 Switching Options with artisanal design (including 'Advance', 'Balanced' and 'Conservative'). Customers can match the option to their needs at different life stages, balancing wealth accumulation opportunities with prudent asset management.3.Multiple innovative legacy planning solutions: Customers can use the 'Policy Split Option'5 to allocate a portion of the Units from a basic plan to a separate Split Policy. Combined with other policy services, including unlimited changes of Insured12 with protection period covering until the new Insured reaches age 128, and the 'Policy Continuation Option'13 and Policy Custody Value-added Service13, the Plan gives customers flexibility to deploy and plan a comprehensive legacy roadmap.4.Special-in-market2 'Legacy Compassion Benefit'3: Following each successful exercise of the 'Policy Continuation Option'13, a 'Legacy Compassion Benefit'3 will be payable on the next Policy Anniversary falling three years after the relevant policy continuation effective date. The benefit equals 8% of the Guaranteed Cash Value as at the time the option is exercised, adding extra value to intergenerational legacy planning.5.Flexible policy value withdrawal arrangements: Customers can set up one-time or regular withdrawal instructions for direct payment to designated payee(s)14. Starting from the second policy anniversary, they can withdraw up to 6% of the Total Premiums Paid each year15 until policy maturity, giving them a flexible cash flow to meet diverse needs.6.Flexible settlement options for Death Benefit16 / Full Surrender17: Customers can choose to pay the Death Benefit to beneficiaries through a lump-sum payment, regular instalment payments, increasing instalment payments or customised payments. Once the policy has been in force for five years, customers who fully surrender the policy can receive the payment as a lumpsum, or at regular or increasing instalments, tailoring legacy and financial planning to individual and family needs.7.'Life Event Option'6: Customers can combine the option with applicable Death Benefit Settlement Options and predefine lump-sum payments for the Primary Beneficiary(ies) at meaningful life milestones, such as reaching designated ages, marriage, property purchase, diagnosis of a major critical illness, or other life events. CTF Life pays the corresponding amount in a lump sum based on the percentage the Policy Owner predesignates, making protection a thoughtful extension of the Policy Owner's wishes.8.Premium Waiver18: If an accident occurs, CTF Life pays the future premiums of the basic plan for the customer, keeping the policy in force while easing the family's financial burden and protecting the future of their loved ones.To support the launch, CTF Life will roll out an outdoor advertising campaign from late September at prominent locations, including Hong Kong International Airport, K11 MUSEA, K11 Art Mall and Tsim Sha Tsui East MTR Station. A branded 'Sky Leap 88' promotional vehicle will also travel across key districts on Hong Kong Island and Kowloon for one month, showcasing how the Plan combines enhanced wealth accumulation with legacy-planning benefits.Notes:'Dual 8% Enhancement Advantages' refers to: (i) by attaching the 'Value Enhance Option' and prepaying the basic plan premium in full in advance, you may enjoy a limited-time first-year premium discount of 8% or 10%, depending on the annual premium amount; and (ii) following each exercise of the 'Policy Continuation Option'13, an amount equal to 8% of the Guaranteed Cash Value as at the Policy Continuation Effective Date will be paid on the next Policy Anniversary falling three years after the relevant Policy Continuation Effective Date. Please refer to the product brochure and the Policy Provisions for details.Customers who apply for the Sky Leap 88 Savings Insurance Plan (with 'Value Enhance Option'), choose the annual payment mode and prepay all premiums and premium levy of the basic plan in a lump sum upon application, and whose application is successfully approved on or before 26 February 2027 ('Eligible Policy'). The application submission period is from 21 September 2026 to 31 December 2026 (both dates inclusive). The offer is subject to terms and conditions. For details, please refer to the promotional leaflet:https://www.ctflife.com.hk/pdf/en/sky-leap-88-savings-insurance-plan-premium-offer-flyer.pdfThe comparison is based on the annual premium payment mode, assuming no policy withdrawal or surrender has been made, no other policy option has been exercised, and all premiums due have been paid in full on their respective due dates. The Guaranteed Breakeven Period / Projected Breakeven Period refers to the Policy Year in which the Guaranteed Cash Value / Total Policy Value first equals or exceeds the Total Premiums Paid at the end of that Policy Year. The Total Policy Value is calculated based on the current assumed investment returns and is not guaranteed.The 'Value Enhance Option' will be attached to the policy of the basic plan as a rider. If the Policy Owner prepays the premium and premium levy of the basic plan with premium payment in annual mode in full in advance, we will enhance the Guaranteed Cash Value and Total Policy Value of the Basic Plan, which will be shown in the Policy Illustration or the relevant endorsement schedule. Please refer to the policy provisions for further details of the 'Value Enhance Option'.'Special-in-market' is the result of comparing similar major life insurance savings products of major life insurance companies in Hong Kong as of 21 September 2026. In respect of the 'Legacy Compassion Benefit', "Special-in-market" refers to the feature whereby the benefit amount is calculated based on the Guaranteed Cash Value as at the effective date of policy continuation and is payable on the next policy anniversary following the third anniversary of the relevant policy continuation effective date.Upon each exercise of the Policy Continuation Option, a Legacy Compassion Benefit will be payable. The benefit amount is equal to 8% of the respective Guaranteed Cash Value of the Original Policy and/or the Continued Policy (as applicable) immediately after the relevant Policy Continuation Option has been exercised. The benefit will be paid on the next policy anniversary following the third anniversary of the relevant Policy Continuation Effective Date. Please refer to the policy provisions for further details of the Legacy Compassion Benefit.Wealth Accumulation Switching Options and its portfolio ratioSwitching option(s) 'Stable Asset Account' allocationAllocation of the cash value of Reversionary Bonus (if any) and cash value of Terminal Bonus (if any)Advance 0% 100%Balanced 40% 60%Conservative 80% 20%'Stable Asset Account Allocation' = the value of 'Stable Asset Account' / (cash value of Reversionary Bonus (if any) + cash value of Terminal Bonus (if any) + value of Stable Asset Account) x 100%While the policy is in force and the Insured is still alive, after the end of the 5th Policy Year and subject to the prevailing rules of the Company, you may exercise Policy Split Option to create a separate policy (the 'Split Policy'), allocating a portion of Unit from the basic plan of the policy to the Split Policy without providing any evidence of insurability. Please refer to the Policy Provisions for more details of Policy Split Option.Please note that the Death Benefit Settlement Option (including 'Life Event Option') Policy Service belongs to other policy services. For the relevant terms and conditions, please refer to the respective service application forms and 'Notification of Policy Service Confirmation'. CTF Life has the sole and absolute discretion to approve or reject applications for such service. All applications are subject to the relevant terms and conditions, which may be determined and amended by us from time to time without prior notice.Source: Secretary's Blog, The Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau, published in June 2026.The three signature product series include: (i) "Regent" / "MyWealth" Series (similar products as 'Sky Leap 88'), (ii) "HealthCare 168" Series (similar products as "FamCare 198"), and (iii) "Fortune Saver" Series (similar products as 'Ever Shine").For policies under the above product series issued during the years from 2015 to 2024, the dividend fulfilment ratio of the Annual Dividend/ Reversionary Bonus / Terminal Dividend / Terminal Bonus for each policy issue year reached 100% or above. Please visit CTF Life's website for the latest dividend fulfilment ratio information of the above or other products. Dividend and bonus history is for reference only and is not indicative of the future performance of CTF Life's products.10As of 21 September 2026, the accumulation interest rate of the Company's participating USD policies has remained consistently at 4.25% p.a. since 2013. The interest rate is not guaranteed and may be adjusted from time to time.11Account determined in accordance with the Wealth Accumulation Switching Option provision in which its long-term target asset allocation is 100% in fixed income type securities. The value of the Stable Asset Account will accumulate at such interest rate as may be declared by us from time to time. The current annual interest rate of the Stable Asset Account is 4.25%. (As of 21 September 2026, the accumulation interest rate of the Company's participating USD policies has remained consistently at 4.25% p.a. since 2013). However, the interest rate of the Stable Asset Account is not guaranteed and may even be 0% in any year.12Changing the Insured is subject to the prevailing administrative rules and designated requirements. The Unit, Guaranteed Cash Value, the face value of accumulated Reversionary Bonuses (if any) and the face value of Terminal Bonus (if any), any accumulated value of Stable Asset Account, Policy Date and Policy Years will remain the same on the Insured-Change Effective Date while the Plan End Date will be adjusted to the date of policy anniversary on the 128th birthday of the Changed New Insured or following the 128th birthday of the Changed New Insured (whichever is applicable). Please refer to the Policy Provisions for details of the Change of Insured Option.13Prior to the death of the Insured, the Policy Owner can assign one or two beneficiary(ies) for the Policy Continuation Option and specify the proportion of the Death Proceeds to be paid to each beneficiary for the Policy Continuation Option. Please refer to the Policy Provisions for details of the Policy Continuation Option. Please note that Policy Custody Value-added Service belongs to other policy services. For the relevant terms and conditions, please refer to the respective service application forms and the 'Notification of Policy Service Confirmation.' CTF Life has the sole and absolute discretion to approve or reject applications for such service. All applications are subject to the relevant terms and conditions, which may be determined and amended by us from time to time without prior notice.14Policy value withdrawal is subject to the Company's minimum Unit requirement and the relevant terms and conditions. Policy value withdrawal belongs to other policy services. For details, please refer to the relevant service application form and the 'Notification of Policy Service Confirmation.'15This assumes that all premiums due have been paid in full on their respective due dates and that no other policy options mentioned herein have been exercised. The above calculation is based on current assumed investment returns and is not guaranteed.16Subject to specified conditions. Please refer to the Policy Provisions for details of Death Benefit Settlement Option.17Subject to specified conditions. Please refer to the Policy Provisions for details of Full Surrender.18'Waiver of Premium Benefit' is not applicable to policies that attached 'Value Enhance Option'. Please refer to the Policy Provisions for details of 'Waiver of Premium Benefit' and 'Payor Benefit'.Important Notice:- The information contained in this press release is intended as a general summary of information for reference only. For more details, please refer to relevant product brochures, promotion leaflets, and policy documents. For details regarding the CTF Life Sky Leap 88 Savings Insurance Plan, please refer to the policy contract for details of the full terms and conditions.- This press release does not contain the full provisions, key product risks, and all exclusions of the Sky Leap 88 Savings Insurance Plan, and the full terms can be found in the Policy documents. The Sky Leap 88 Savings Insurance Plan may serve as a standalone plan(s) without bundling with other type(s) of insurance product. Please refer to the main product brochure and policy terms and conditions, as well as the explanatory documents provided by your licensed insurance intermediary, to fully understand the details and complete terms and conditions regarding the mentioned definitions, fees, product features, exclusions, and compensation payment conditions related to the Sky Leap 88 Savings Insurance Plan.- Please refer to the product brochure for more information on the Sky Leap 88 Savings Insurance Plan: https://www.ctflife.com.hk/pdf/en/sky-leap-88-savings-insurance-plan-brochure.pdf- For further details, please contact CTF Life's Customer Service Hotline on +852 2866 8898.- This press release is intended to be distributed in Hong Kong only and shall not be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or provision of any of our products outside Hong Kong. Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited hereby declares that it has no intention to offer to sell, to solicit to buy or to provide any of its products in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong in which such offer to sell or solicitation to buy or provision of any product of Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited is illegal under the laws of that jurisdiction.Source: CTF LIFECopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.