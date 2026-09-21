Trace One positioned as a Leader and Ace Performer in the SPARK Matrix: PLM for Process Manufacturing, Q3 2026, by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading PLM for Process Manufacturing vendors.

Trace One, with its comprehensive PLM capabilities, has received strong ratings for technology excellence and is positioned highest on customer impact among all vendors evaluated in the QKS Group SPARK Matrix: PLM for Process Manufacturing, 2026.

PUNE, India, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Trace One as a Leader and Ace Performer in the SPARK Matrix: PLM for Process Manufacturing, Q3 2026, with the Ace Performer designation recognizing vendors that stand out for revenue growth, customer acquisition, strategic partnerships, and operational excellence regardless of their strategic quadrant positioning.

Anoch Mane, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Trace One has made regulatory compliance the organizing principle of its platform rather than a downstream check. By owning its regulatory content and embedding production-grade AI across formulation, specification, and compliance workflows, it turns compliance into a source of speed instead of friction while keeping formulation and product development in a single governed environment. For manufacturers in formulation-centric consumer industries navigating constant multi-market regulatory change, that is a decisive advantage."

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the PLM for Process Manufacturing providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Séverine Tourpin, CEO of Trace One, states, "Our customers are not looking for another workflow. They need a PLM platform that turns their product data into recommendations on where to innovate, where to reformulate, and where to focus next. Product data is a strategic asset. When you use it to drive product strategy, it can create the edge companies need to grow and thrive. Being recognized for both technology excellence and customer impact reflects exactly the ambition we have for Trace One."

Additional Resources:

For more information about Trace One, visit: Trace One

For more information, visit: Trace One PLM for process manufacturing

About Trace One:

Trace One is a global provider of AI-native Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and regulatory compliance software for the food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, and specialty chemical industries. With more than 30 years of industry expertise, the company helps over 9,000 brands worldwide develop, launch, and manage remarkable products faster. Purpose-built for formula-based product development, its platform connects the entire product lifecycle from ideation to launch, with integrated regulatory intelligence spanning 170+ countries.

Learn more at traceone.com

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Saida Ait

VP Global Marketing

info@traceone.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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