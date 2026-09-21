Brown & Brown, Inc.: Brown & Brown names Erik Templin to lead employee benefits across North America

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. ("the Company") today announced the appointment of Erik Templin as executive managing director, employee benefits, North America, within the Company's Retail segment. In this role, Templin will lead the Company's employee benefits business across North America, with responsibility for shaping and executing strategy across growth, talent, operations, innovation and the customer experience.

Reporting to Steve Hearn, president, Brown & Brown Retail, Templin will partner with senior leadership to advance the Company's employee benefits strategy, strengthen sales execution, deepen customer relationships, support operational alignment and continue building a scalable, high-performing organization across markets.

With more than 25 years of experience across employee benefits, healthcare information services, pharmaceutical and third-party administrator environments, Templin brings a broad perspective on the evolving needs of employers and their workforce strategies.

"Erik is a strong operator and a proven strategic leader who understands how to build teams, develop talent and deliver results," said Hearn. "He knows our business, he knows our customers and he knows how to support producers and teammates in a way that drives meaningful, sustainable growth. I am excited to see him continue to lead and build on the strong momentum across our employee benefits business."

Templin joined Brown & Brown in 2018 through acquisition and has held a series of leadership roles of increasing scope and responsibility, including regional vice president, regional managing director and senior managing director. Throughout his tenure, he has helped expand the Company's employee benefits platform, cultivate future leaders and drive sustainable organic growth across multiple markets.

"I am honored to help lead the next phase of growth for Brown & Brown's employee benefits business," said Templin. "Our success starts with our people. What excites me most is the quality of our teammates, the strength of our customer relationships and the opportunity to bring the best of our local specialization together across the organization. I look forward to working alongside our leaders and teammates to accelerate growth, invest in talent, strengthen operational excellence and create lasting value for our customers."

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm delivering comprehensive and customized insurance solutions and specialization since 1939. With a global presence spanning 700+ locations and a team of approximately 23,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at BBrown.com.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to future results. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Brown & Brown's current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Brown's control. It is possible that Brown & Brown's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown's financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Brown's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

For more information:

Jenny Goco

Vice President of Public Relations & Communications

(386) 333-6066

jenny.goco@bbrown.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/afa65b58-bbdd-466c-91ed-d29fb43d186c

Erik Templin

Erik Templin, Executive Managing Director, Employee Benefits, North America - Brown & Brown, Inc.