Matternet Inc.: Matternet, The World's Only FAA Type-Certified Drone Delivery Platform, Begins Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market Under the Ticker Symbol "MTTN"

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matternet, Inc. (OTCQB:MTTN) ("Matternet" or the "Company"), a leading autonomous aerial logistics technology company and the only FAA Type-Certified drone delivery platform, today announced that its common stock has qualified to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") and will commence trading today under the ticker symbol "MTTN".

The OTCQB quotation is expected to broaden Matternet's visibility and access to the capital markets as the Company prepares to launch its next-generation drone delivery platform and expand commercial operations across food, retail, healthcare and industrial logistics.

"As we enter the era of physical AI, we believe 2026 is an inflection point for drone delivery in the United States," said Andreas Raptopoulos, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Matternet. "In the next few years, we believe drone delivery will become part of the infrastructure we all rely on to receive everyday goods. Now that our shares are trading, we can bring public investors into that opportunity as we build what we believe will become an essential layer of transportation infrastructure."

The commencement of OTCQB trading builds on Matternet's recently announced oversubscribed private placement and a series of significant corporate milestones, including launching drone delivery operations for the UK's National Health Service; entering into a strategic partnership with SoftBank Robotics America to scale drone delivery networks; appointing Sanjay Shah and Sanjay Kotte to its Board of Directors, bringing leadership experience from companies including Starbucks, Tesla, Amazon and DoorDash; and expanding its network of FAA Part 135 operating partners to support the continued scale-up of its commercial drone delivery operations across the United States.

Mr. Raptopoulos added, "Drone delivery creates a fundamentally better way to move small, time-sensitive goods. Instead of sending a two-ton vehicle through traffic to deliver a meal or a small retail item, a small electric autonomous aircraft can move it directly through the air in minutes. Over the next few years, we believe drone delivery will touch virtually every industry that depends on - or can benefit from - instant logistics, from food and retail to healthcare and high-value B2B applications."

About Matternet

Matternet is a leading developer of commercial drone delivery systems for urban and suburban environments. The Company builds the Matternet M2 drone, the Matternet Station, and the Matternet Software Platform and operates its technology directly for customers or in partnership with logistics organizations such as UPS. Matternet has achieved many industry firsts, including being the first company authorized for commercial Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone delivery operations over cities in Switzerland, the first to launch routine revenue-generating drone delivery operations in the U.S., and the first to achieve standard Type Certification and Production Certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Matternet is partnered with UPS Flight Forward, Ameriflight and Beeline UAS for operations under Part 135. Matternet has operated commercially for more than a decade, beginning with humanitarian drone delivery missions in 2014, launching B2B healthcare operations in Europe in 2017 and the U.S. in 2019, and expanding into B2C drone delivery operations in Silicon Valley in 2024. To date, Matternet's technology has enabled more than 60,000 commercial flights across dense urban and suburban environments in the U.S. and Europe.

Additional information about Matternet, including SEC filings and investor materials, is available at investor.matternet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company's intent to scale its drone delivery system, expand commercial availability across restaurant, retail, and healthcare markets, and advance its next-generation autonomous delivery platform, as well as other plans, objectives, expectations, business strategy, growth opportunities, market opportunity, commercial expansion, regulatory developments, financing plans, use of proceeds, public listing plans, and future operating performance.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include, among others, risks related to the Company's ability to scale commercial operations, obtain and maintain regulatory approvals, manufacture and deploy its technology at scale, secure customer contracts and strategic partnerships, access capital, compete effectively, and execute its business plan, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the Company's website and are available without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Contacts

Media: press@matternet.com

Business: business@matternet.com

Investors: investors@matternet.com