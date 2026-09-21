Coaching with Context: Zensai to Unveil The Only Agentic AI Coaching Platform Built Exclusively for Microsoft at HumanX Amsterdam

Zensai announces the next era of Human Success with context-aware high-performance agentic AI coaching built natively inside Microsoft

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zensai, the only agentic AI Human Success platform that combines learning, performance management, employee engagement and coaching natively inside Microsoft 365, today announced it will unveil its latest agentic AI coaching capabilities at HumanX Amsterdam, taking place September 22-24 at RAI Amsterdam. Zensai joins global AI leaders including OpenAI, Lovable, Synthesia, Databricks and Mistral at the event, bringing its perspective on what comes after the age of AI adoption: the age of context.

Context, Not Just AI, Will Define the Next Era of Work

As AI becomes increasingly integrated into the workplace, organizations face a new challenge in making it more relevant to the people using it. AI can generate answers, but it lacks the context to understand people's skills, goals, performance levels, and priorities to be truly meaningful in creating high-performance organizations.

Through its deep integration with Microsoft 365, Zensai brings this contextual intelligence into agentic AI coaching, connecting learning, performance and engagement signals with data across the trusted and secure Microsoft ecosystem to deliver personalized guidance in the flow of work. The Agentic Coach will sit alongside an employee, as a proactive hyper-personalized coach, offering insights and actions to support their role and career growth, right in the flow of how they work today.

"Everyone talks about the age of AI, but without contextual intelligence, AI is table stakes," said Robin Daniels, Chief Business Officer at Zensai. "The organizations that win will be the ones whose AI actually understands their people, their skills, goals, and priorities and how they align to organizational priorities. That's the age of context, and it's what makes our agentic coaching so unique and powerful. We're excited to deliver context-aware agentic AI coaching at scale to employees everywhere, giving organizations the ability to continuously develop their people as they grow at a price point that's affordable for all."

Delivering Agentic AI Coaching in the Flow of Work

Zensai's new Agentic AI coach is built as a standalone product to enhance the core Zensai Human Success platform, which focuses on learning, performance management, employee engagement, strategic insights, and succession planning.

Zensai's Human Success platform comes in three product editions: Grow , Scale, and Transform. Designed to support organizations at every stage of the HR transformation journey, each product edition delivers the capabilities needed to drive Human Success through one platform, giving customers even more for their investment in people. Industry-leading AI capabilities are included in all editions at no additional cost.

"We're moving into a world where simply having AI is no longer enough," said Rasmus Holst, CEO of Zensai. "The real opportunity is in redefining work using AI and context to help people perform at their best. We are uniquely set up to deliver that since we have been exclusively focused on delivering cutting edge solutions in the Microsoft eco-system for over a decade with millions of users around the world. The next chapter of Human Success is about making coaching a daily habit for millions of employees everywhere."

Zensai returns to HumanX for the third time to shape the future of AI

Zensai's continued participation at every HumanX across the U.S. and Europe, reflects the company's foundational role in the global conversation around AI and the future of work.

Zensai's CEO Rasus Holst and Chief Business Officer Robin Daniels will share their vision for how contextual intelligence can transform workforce skill development across two sessions: "Hiring or Automating? How the Best Companies Scale" and "Leading the Way to AI-Ready Organisations: A Practical Guide for Executives." Each session will explore how leaders can prepare their organizations for AI at scale, from data readiness and overcoming organizational resistance to rethinking how companies develop talent and measure performance.

Attendees can pick up a complimentary copy of The Human Success Playbook, Zensai's leadership guide for navigating the AI era. Written by CEO Rasmus Holst, Chief Business Officer Robin Daniels, and Chief Human Success Officer Nina Carøe, the book provides a practical framework for balancing AI innovation with human potential and helping leaders build organizations where people and AI succeed together.

Zensai's agentic AI coaching will be in pilot in Q4 2026, with a broader release coming in Q1 2027.

About Zensai

Zensai is the Human Success Platform where learning, engagement, and performance come together to help people grow at work. As the only AI-powered talent development suite built fully inside Microsoft 365, Zensai meets employees where they already work-inside Teams and SharePoint-and makes progress part of the everyday flow. Powered by AI and trusted in 60+ countries, Zensai helps organizations turn strategy into habits, data into insight, and potential into performance. We're a G2 leader and a TIME Top 100 EdTech company. Built on purpose, designed for people, and grounded in real-world results. Learn more at www.zensai.com

Media Contact:

Lynsey Rose

lrose@zensai.com

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