Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - SAGA Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQX: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report that The Northern Miner has again featured the Company following an independent, combined site visit to its two 100%-owned Labrador projects.

Blair McBride of The Northern Miner travelled with SAGA's technical team along the eastern coast of Labrador in a single trip: first to the road-accessible Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron Project near Cartwright, then by helicopter into the Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element camp near Hopedale. The visit produced two site-visit features and supporting video, marking the second consecutive year The Northern Miner has been on the ground at SAGA's Labrador assets.

Coverage

Site visit: Titanium, vanadium light up Saga's Radar in Labrador - September 16, 2026

https://www.northernminer.com/news/site-visit-titanium-vanadium-light-up-sagas-radar-in-labrador/1003894911/

Site visit: Saga races to define Labrador rare earths find - September 4, 2026

https://www.northernminer.com/news/site-visit-saga-races-to-define-labrador-rare-earths-find/1003894602/

Site video: Chopper ride to Saga in Labrador - September 4, 2026

https://www.northernminer.com/news/site-video-chopper-ride-to-saga-in-labrador/1003894648/

Michael Garagan, Chief Geological Officer and Director, hosted the visit at both camps. The trip captures the same field season from two different systems: a layered mafic oxide intrusion imminently advancing towards a maiden mineral resource at Radar, and a near-surface heavy-REE volcanic system being diamond-drilled for the first time at Wolverine.

Mike Stier, CEO & Director of SAGA Metals, commented:

"For two consecutive years Canada's oldest and most respected mining journal has attended SAGA's projects in Labrador. Last year, it was Radar in its early days, and this year, it is both Radar and Wolverine showcasing the advancements we have made as a Company in such a short time. We appreciate the ongoing support The Northern Miner has shown us, and we look forward to continuing to host Blair for future site visits in Labrador as we continue to aggressively move our critical mineral projects forward."

Radar Ti-V-Fe Project - Cartwright, Labrador

The Northern Miner described trucks, ATVs and drill rigs working through the forest south of Cartwright as SAGA advances the hunt for titanium and vanadium at Radar. The project sits about 10 km south of town, year-round on Route 510, with the Cartwright deep-water port, airport, and regional hydro nearby.

Radar encloses the 160 km2 Dykes River Intrusive Complex and drilling, geophysics and mapping have outlined a ~29 km² oxide-bearing lopolith hosting the Trapper, Falcon and Hawkeye zones. The recently completed 22,000+ m diamond drill program was built to support a maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate at Trapper, with GeoGlobal engaged on the independent report due in Q4 2026.

Project highlights consistent with the site-visit narrative:

Layered vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) and ilmenite with correlated Fe2O3, TiO2 and V2O5 across long intercepts

Trapper MRE drilling now completed with over 22,000 metres and oxide mineralization observed in every hole reported to date

Recent Trapper intercepts include 187.0 m @ 41.61% Fe2O3, 6.07% TiO2, 0.280% V2O5 (R-0064) and 128.0 m @ 46.11% Fe2O3, 6.79% TiO2, 0.326% V2O5 (R-0065), including 65.8 m @ 49.48% Fe2O3, 7.24% TiO2, 0.373% V2O5

Hole R-0072: 470 m @ 36.72% Fe2O3, 5.40% TiO2, 0.245% V2O5, including 69.2 m @ 51.03% Fe2O3, 8.55% TiO2, 0.334% V2O5, ending in mineralization

Bench scale testing with Temas' proprietary RCL technology confirmed recoveries up to 90.8% titanium, 97.4% vanadium and 91.5% iron.

Step-out holes that still carry long, correlated Ti-V-Fe intervals - the shoulders of the system needed to pin a resource boundary

The Northern Miner first visited Radar in October 2025 (Site Visit: Saga Metals' search for critical metals puts it on the radar). The September 2026 return is the follow-up: same ground, a much larger drill database, and the project now pointed at a first resource.

Wolverine Heavy REE Project - Northeast Labrador

From Cartwright the visit lifted into a valley about 12 km inland from the Atlantic and roughly 50 km west of Hopedale. The Northern Miner described a small camp of white tents supporting a first diamond-drill campaign on a near-surface rare-earth system.

Garagan told The Northern Miner inside the camp tent that, geologically, Wolverine has "massive upside in exploration potential." The program was constructed to confirm continuity of last year's RC grades, collect core for metallurgy, and build the dataset for a future maiden resource.

Project highlights consistent with the site-visit narrative:

SAGA's aerially extensive land holding which covers the entire peralkaline intrusive and volcanic rocks of the Flowers River Igneous Suite is geological comparable to the peralkaline intrusions that host the Strange Lake, Labrador and Tanbreez, Greenland deposits and the intrusive and extrusive rocks of the Red Wine Suite, Labrador.

2025 RC drilling (25 holes, 817 m in the program The Northern Miner cited) outlined broad, near-surface TREO across ~1.7 km × 1.2 km

WOLRC25-003: 48.8 m @ 0.77% TREO from 1.5 m, including 18.3 m @ 1.06% TREO

WOLRC25-006: 38.1 m @ 0.71% TREO from surface, including 4.6 m @ 1.53% TREO, with a 1.5-3 m interval at 2.03% TREO

Heavy rare earth oxides typically ~24-28% of TREO in that drilling and surface work

Surface sampling on the expanded land package up to 21.6% TREO

SAGA diamond program of 3,000-5,000 m: mapping, 100 m grid / 200 m step-outs on the shallow-dipping REE volcanic ash tuff, other prospects, and met sample collection

First diamond holes W26-001 and W26-002 complete; W26-001 reached 182 m and cut 169 m of the prospective REE-bearing unit

Property contains nine licences, ~294.5 km² adjacent to tidewater

The Northern Miner also published helicopter video from the Wolverine lift-in, one of the few East Coast public companies drilling heavy rare earths in the field this season.

Combined Labrador story

One trip. Two camps. Two critical-mineral systems.

Radar is the resource-definition story: infrastructure, oxide continuity, and a maiden MRE in motion. Wolverine is the discovery-definition story: fresh title, first core, and a winter deadline. The Northern Miner covering both in the same field swing is independent confirmation that SAGA is running a Labrador platform, not a single-asset campaign.

Readers should refer to the original Northern Miner articles for the journalist's independent account. SAGA did not pay for the editorial site-visit features.

To see all articles written by Northern Miner please visit SAGA's website: www.sagametals.com and to view the videos please visit here.

About the Northern Miner

The Northern Miner is a one-of-a-kind information resource. With over 100 years of experience serving the mining and exploration industry, crucial reports by The Northern Miner writing staff inform the decision-making process of thousands of high-performing mining professionals.

How does a 100-year-old publication manage to consistently set itself apart from other publications serving the industry? In the case of The Northern Miner, the difference is the first-hand, on-site reporting.

The Northern Miner is the only publication that sends reporters to visit worldwide mining projects and record their findings for our readers. These seasoned journalists specialize in mining and exploration and are able to analyze the merits of any project concisely and accurately.

As an independent, fully paid news source, The Northern Miner maintains a commitment to objective reporting not influenced by any external interests. Whether in print, web or email format, readers of The Northern Miner can be confident that the exclusive information they're enjoying has been collected, verified and prioritized with their best business interests in mind.

Qualified Person

Dr. A. Miller, P. Geo., PEGNL, is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

About SAGA Metals Corp.

SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of a diversified suite of critical minerals that support the North American transition to supply security. The 100% owned Radar Ti-V-Fe Project comprises 24,175 hectares and entirely encloses the Dykes River intrusive complex, mapped at 160 km² on the surface near Cartwright, Labrador. Exploration to date, including 24,641 m of drilling in the Hawkeye and Trapper zones, has confirmed a large, mineralized layered mafic intrusion hosting vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) and ilmenite mineralization with consistently uniform grades of titanium, vanadium and iron.

The 100% owned Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador, is a near-surface REE system hosted within a peralkaline caldera complex that shares geological similarities with the intrusion-hosted Tanbreez, Strange Lake deposits and the stratiform Brockman (Hastings) REE deposit, Western Australia. Historic drilling identified consistent mineralization with assays up to 2.03% TREO including approximately 28% HREO and grab sample assays up to 21.6% TREO. Large scale potential is supported by 26 km2 of exposed mineralization tuff at surface with about 5% of the prospective unit drilled to date.

The 100% owned Double Mer Uranium Project covers 25,600 hectares and features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18 km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14 km section producing samples as high as 0.428% U 3 O 8 . (2024 Double Mer Technical Report).

Additionally, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Project in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project spans 72,701 hectares and has geological attributes similar to nearby terrains currently being explored by Rio Tinto, Li-FT Power, SOQUEM, and Loyal Metals.

With a portfolio spanning key commodities critical to the clean energy future, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in securing critical minerals.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's Radar and Wolverine Projects. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, inherent risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, particularly given the early-stage nature of the Company's assets, and the risks detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings with securities regulations from time to time, available under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. This cautionary statement expressly qualifies forward-looking statements contained in this news release. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315139